NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 9

We have a six-game Thursday slate on tap, one highlighted by Warriors-Grizzlies and Nets-Bucks clashes. However, there are some big names on the injury report, which could lead to some players on their teams outperforming their salaries.

Slate Overview

There are a wide range of spreads on the board as of early Thursday, as we have 9.5-point and 12.5-point lines interspersed among four others of four points or less. However, there are notably five projected totals of 230.5 points or higher, which portends a night of plenty of offensive fireworks and big individual performances.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee/illness): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is expected to return from his one-game absence and could be taking the floor without Jrue Holiday (neck).

Jrue Holiday, MIL (neck): QUESTIONABLE

If Holiday remains sidelined, Jevon Carter could draw another start at point guard.

Ja Morant, MEM (suspension): OUT

Morant's ongoing absence will afford Tyus Jones another start at point guard.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Brunson were to sit, Immanuel Quickley could be in line for a third straight start at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN (rest): OUT

With Dinwiddie sidelined, Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner could handle the majority of minutes at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (personal): OUT

Ben Simmons, BKN (knee): OUT

Nic Claxton, BKN (Achilles): OUT

Collin Sexton, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Kevin Porter, HOU (thigh): OUT

Wendell Carter, ORL (hip): OUT

Steven Adams, MEM (knee): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET (Achilles): OUT

Walker Kessler, UTA (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (finger): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Thursday's slate –Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Stephen Curry ($10,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,200) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo unexpectedly sat out Tuesday after being listed as probable, but he's scored at least 54.6 FD points in three of his last four games and could take the floor without Jrue Holiday, a scenario in which the big man is averaging 61.3 FD points per 36 minutes.

Curry has scored 39.4 and 51.7 FD points in his first two games back from an 11-game absence due to a lower leg injury, shooting 14-for-23, including 10-for-16 from three-point range, in his most recent contest.

Haliburton has scored 52.1 to 68.6 FD points in his last three games and draws a highly favorable matchup against a Rockets team that's been one of the most ineffective at defending point guards all season.

Sabonis has put up 40 or more FD points in five straight games and has at least a double-double in seven consecutive contests.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Julius Randle, NYK ($9,800)

Randle dipped to 28.1 FD points in his most recent game against the Hornets, but he's flashed a ceiling north of 50 FD points on plenty of occasions this season.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,500)

Fox is off the injury report after missing the Kings' game against the Pelicans on Monday with a hamstring issue and has scored 52.6 to 78 FD points in three of his past four games.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($9,000)

Bridges' usage should be through the roof, considering he'll play without all of Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Nic Claxton (Achilles), and he already checks in having scored 44.9 to 57 FD points in five of the last six games.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,600)

Bane has scored 41.5 to 51.8 FD points in three of the last five contests, and he should remain highly rostered Thursday with Ja Morant still out, even after having turned in a dud of 21.5 FD points against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($7,000)

Ivey has scored 40.5 and 48 FD points in his last two games, serving as a primary ballhandler while dishing out 25 total assists in that sample.

Key Values

Kelly Olynyk, UTA at ORL ($5,800)

Olynyk has scored 27.9 to 32.5 FD points in his last three games, and he could potentially take the floor without frontcourt mate Walker Kessler (illness) again Thursday. Olynyk would likely draw another start at center if that were the case, and he's facing a Magic squad that's allowed the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to the position (32.7), which will once again be down starter Wendell Carter (hip). Orlando has given up over 50 FD points per game to centers and over 45 to power forwards in the last 30 games, setting Olynyk up well irrespective of what frontcourt position he fills.

Mark Williams, CHA at DET ($5,500)

Williams may fly somewhat under the radar Thursday, but he offers excellent value in a favorable matchup at his current salary. The big man has averaged 28.8 FD points per contest over his 11-game starting stint thus far while putting up 11.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. One of the outings during that stretch came against the same Pistons squad he'll face Thursday, as he put up 33.7 FD points over 30 minutes versus Detroit on Feb. 27. The Pistons also allow the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (34.8), along with a robust 56.2 FD points per game to the position in the last 30 games.

Moritz Wagner, ORL vs. UTA ($4,400)

Wagner is slated to draw another start for Wendell Carter on Thursday, and he'll check in having produced 27.9 to 35.1 FD points in his last three games overall. The latter figure came in Tuesday's start versus the Bucks, and Wagner will draw a more favorable matchup on paper Thursday. The Jazz have given up 53.0 FD points per game to centers in the last 30 games, and they'll be even more targetable if Olynyk does indeed draw a start for Kessler. It's also worth noting Utah is yielding the fourth-most points in the paint per road game (54.4), another potential factor in Wagner's favor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marvin Bagley, DET vs. CHA ($6,000); Jevon Carter, MIL vs. BKN ($5,500); Cam Thomas, BKN at MIL ($4,700); Joe Harris, BKN at MIL ($4,300)

