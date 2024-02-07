NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's NBA slate is a seven-game offering with a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET. We have all of our favorite FanDuel selections available below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: ATL/BOS (244.5), DET/SAC (242)

Back-to-Back Games: MIA

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DET Cade Cunningham (knee) - QUESTiONABLE

Cunningham may sit on the front end of the back-to-back due to injury management, Jaden Ivey ($7,500) would emerge as a solid pivot if he is absent.

GSW Draymond Green (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

It's unclear if Green can play through this injury. His immediate pivots aren't strong enough to consider right now. Monitoring Golden State's starting lineup closer to game lock is a better way to explore this spot.

BOS Jrue Holiday (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than look at a replacement, I'm more inclined to shift over to Derrick White ($7,300) if Holiday is out.

ATL Clint Capela (thigh) - OUT

Onyeka Okongwu ($7,000) will remain the best pivot amid Capela's extended absence, but Jalen Johnson ($8,100) and Saddiq Bey ($6,100) will also see more minutes.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have only four players at 10k and above, and Domantas Sabonis ($10,500) stands out as the best option in a soft game against Detroit. The added advantage of taking Sabonis at PF is another great reason for his utilization.

We have a set of solid guard options around 9k, but James Harden's ($8,900) dual eligibility and slightly lower salary make him more viable than Stephen Curry ($9,300) and De'Aaron Fox ($9,200). Fox is also perfectly fine against the Pistons.

Also consider: Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,500), Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,200) @ WAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,800) vs. CLE

Kuzma will be back on the court against Cleveland, and he represents one of Washington's best chances to stay competitive. His salary has dropped a bit in recent days, and at $7,800, he's a stronger candidate to exceed 5x value.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($7,100) @ MIA

Vassell has scored at least 34 FDFPs over his past five games and shows no sign of slowing down. The Spurs have their share of problems, but Vassell hasn't been one of them, and although we can only slot him in two spots, he's well worth the salary and is a virtual lock to play over 30 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($6,100) @ CHA

I like Poeltl over Nick Richards ($6,200) in this contest, as Poeltl is slowly but surely rounding back into form, and the Raptors desperately need his output under the basket. He is a great candidate to crush value at this salary point.

Kevin Huerter, SAC ($5,700) vs. DET

Huerter's scoring with more consistency lately, and the Kings are in a great spot against the Pistons. It's been not easy to trust Huerter this season, but he's had double-digit scoring totals in four of his last five games.

Marcus Morris, PHI ($4,200) vs. GSW

Despite moving back to the bench, Morris put up 21 FDFPs against Dallas, a strong indication that Morris will play a slightly larger role amid Joel Embiid's (knee) absence. While Tobias Harris ($8,300) and Kelly Oubre ($6,900) will also have increased output, Morris is excessively cheap. Between Harris and Oubre, I would also be fine with Oubre while he is under 7k.

Also consider: Terry Rozier, MIA ($7,000) vs. SAS, Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,600) @ PHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.