NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 15

We have a large 11-game slate on tap for the NBA on Wednesday evening, and we have a deep player pool to comb through as we make our best endorsements for FanDuel's DFS contests. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Jericho Sims (back) is also questionable, so center duties will fall to Precious Achiuwa ($4,200) if both big men are out.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Paul George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Tyrese Maxey (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Philly's injury woes could provide some value for backups later, but we could see returns from some or all of these players. It's advisable to give this lineup a look before locking.

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - OUT

Johnson will miss his fifth straight game, and the Hawks are struggling to fill the gap left by his absence. Although Zaccharie Risacher has started in his absence, Onyeka Okongwu ($5,400) has the best upside potential in this spot. Johnson's return is imminent, however.

MIA Bam Adebayo (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Kel'el Ware ($5,500) will likely draw the start for Adebayo, but his single eligibility limits his potential exposure.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT

UTA John Collins (hip) - OUT

UTA Collin Sexton (rest) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

UTA Keyonte George (heel) - Available

The Jazz will play Wednesday's game against the Hornets without most of their starting lineup. This game will likely be an immense value opportunity. Brice Sensabaugh ($4,700), Kyle Filipowski ($4,300) and Isaiah Collier ($4,600) should benefit most from these absences.

DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If Lively misses, Daniel Gafford ($4,500) will likely join the first unit. He is a viable budget option if Lively's tag holds.

ELITE PLAYERS

The massive slate has eight players with salaries above $10k, and Utah's injury situation sets up well for LaMelo Ball ($10,200) and the Hornets. Ball only has PG eligibility, but he is my favorite five-digit spend for the day.

The options are slightly more favorable in the $9k range, and the first guy off the board at this level is LeBron James ($9,700). I have no problem with Anthony Davis ($11,500) given Adebayo's potential absence, but James represents a slightly cheaper way to get involved, and James' historical data against the Heat is very promising. We can also begin to depend on Ja Morant ($8,400), a favorite target at the bottom end of the elite category.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($8,900) vs. BKN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,900) @ TOR

Although Jakob Poeltl has returned to Toronto's starting lineup, the Raptors had the luxury of playing two games against the Celtics without Porzingis on the court. They'll now have to handle Porzingis' presence added to the mix, and the big man is currently on a three-game double-doubles streak that could extend this evening.

Norman Powell, LAC ($7,200) vs. BKN

While the Clippers are thrilled to have Kawhi Leonard back, Powell continues to be a great source of production after assuming the Paul George role at the start of the season. Until Leonard is fully back up to speed and priced appropriately, Powell will continue to be the best or second-best scoring option in the short term.

Walker Kessler, UTA ($7,100) vs. CHA

Utah is expected to be without Markkanen and Collins, but Kessler has no injury designation and is expected to play a pivotal role in an effort to prop up the frontcourt. Kessler is coming off a rest day, and he recorded four double-doubles in five games before taking a seat.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($6,500) vs. MEM

Vassell's numbers tend to be erratic, but he's playing much better now that he's back with the first unit. These two teams haven't met yet, but Vassell hung 27 points on them last March. The Spurs need options to take the pressure off of Victor Wembanyama, and Vassell is set up to be the other scoring option.

Jaime Jaquez, LAL ($6,000) vs. MIA

The future of Jimmy Butler is uncertain, but Jaquez has taken advantage of the scenario and is clearly the replacement for him in recent days. Over the last five starts, he's averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists as the direct fill-in.

Also consider: P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,200) @ NOP

VALUE PLAYS

We have several value options in the injury section, and I'll provide some additional budget plays below, with one player per position.

PG/SG Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,600) vs. GSW

SG/PG Stephon Castle, SAS ($4,800) vs. MEM

SF/PF Harrison Barnes, SAS ($4,600) vs. MEM

PF/SFHaywood Highsmith, MIA ($4,800) @ LAL

C Daniel Gafford, DAL ($4,500) @ NOP

