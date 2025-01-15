NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
We have a large 11-game slate on tap for the NBA on Wednesday evening, and we have a deep player pool to comb through as we make our best endorsements for FanDuel's DFS contests. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
Jericho Sims (back) is also questionable, so center duties will fall to Precious Achiuwa ($4,200) if both big men are out.
PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE
PHI Paul George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
PHI Tyrese Maxey (hand) - QUESTIONABLE
PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE
Philly's injury woes could provide some value for backups later, but we could see returns from some or all of these players. It's advisable to give this lineup a look before locking.
ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - OUT
Johnson will miss his fifth straight game, and the Hawks are struggling to fill the gap left by his absence. Although Zaccharie Risacher has started in his absence, Onyeka Okongwu ($5,400) has the best upside potential in this spot. Johnson's return is imminent, however.
MIA Bam Adebayo (back) - QUESTIONABLE
Kel'el Ware ($5,500) will likely draw the start for Adebayo, but his single eligibility limits his potential exposure.
UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT
UTA John Collins (hip) - OUT
UTA Collin Sexton (rest) - OUT
UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT
UTA Keyonte George (heel) - Available
The Jazz will play Wednesday's game against the Hornets without most of their starting lineup. This game will likely be an immense value opportunity. Brice Sensabaugh ($4,700), Kyle Filipowski ($4,300) and Isaiah Collier ($4,600) should benefit most from these absences.
DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
If Lively misses, Daniel Gafford ($4,500) will likely join the first unit. He is a viable budget option if Lively's tag holds.
ELITE PLAYERS
The massive slate has eight players with salaries above $10k, and Utah's injury situation sets up well for LaMelo Ball ($10,200) and the Hornets. Ball only has PG eligibility, but he is my favorite five-digit spend for the day.
The options are slightly more favorable in the $9k range, and the first guy off the board at this level is LeBron James ($9,700). I have no problem with Anthony Davis ($11,500) given Adebayo's potential absence, but James represents a slightly cheaper way to get involved, and James' historical data against the Heat is very promising. We can also begin to depend on Ja Morant ($8,400), a favorite target at the bottom end of the elite category.
Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($8,900) vs. BKN
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,900) @ TOR
Although Jakob Poeltl has returned to Toronto's starting lineup, the Raptors had the luxury of playing two games against the Celtics without Porzingis on the court. They'll now have to handle Porzingis' presence added to the mix, and the big man is currently on a three-game double-doubles streak that could extend this evening.
Norman Powell, LAC ($7,200) vs. BKN
While the Clippers are thrilled to have Kawhi Leonard back, Powell continues to be a great source of production after assuming the Paul George role at the start of the season. Until Leonard is fully back up to speed and priced appropriately, Powell will continue to be the best or second-best scoring option in the short term.
Walker Kessler, UTA ($7,100) vs. CHA
Utah is expected to be without Markkanen and Collins, but Kessler has no injury designation and is expected to play a pivotal role in an effort to prop up the frontcourt. Kessler is coming off a rest day, and he recorded four double-doubles in five games before taking a seat.
Devin Vassell, SAS ($6,500) vs. MEM
Vassell's numbers tend to be erratic, but he's playing much better now that he's back with the first unit. These two teams haven't met yet, but Vassell hung 27 points on them last March. The Spurs need options to take the pressure off of Victor Wembanyama, and Vassell is set up to be the other scoring option.
Jaime Jaquez, LAL ($6,000) vs. MIA
The future of Jimmy Butler is uncertain, but Jaquez has taken advantage of the scenario and is clearly the replacement for him in recent days. Over the last five starts, he's averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists as the direct fill-in.
Also consider: P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,200) @ NOP
VALUE PLAYS
We have several value options in the injury section, and I'll provide some additional budget plays below, with one player per position.
PG/SG Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,600) vs. GSW
SG/PG Stephon Castle, SAS ($4,800) vs. MEM
SF/PF Harrison Barnes, SAS ($4,600) vs. MEM
PF/SFHaywood Highsmith, MIA ($4,800) @ LAL
C Daniel Gafford, DAL ($4,500) @ NOP