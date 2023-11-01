NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

A 14-game slate is rare, but that's precisely what we face for Wednesday's offering. If you've been playing conservatively and grinding cash games, this is a night where you want to take a chance and field a few GPP lineups. I'll also be making my first foray into GPPs tonight, as I've concentrated on sustaining a bankroll while analyzing the 2023-24 fantasy landscape.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

My team exposure was very high on Memphis and Washington, followed by the Kings and the Celtics. All four teams warrant a closer look beyond what we've already discussed. The Cavaliers, Knicks and Thunder got no love from me on this slate.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Haliburton may still play, but pivot to T.J. McConnell ($5,300) if he's a late scratch.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

The Kings hope to have Fox back soon, but he's likely to miss at least a week. Although Davion Mitchell is an option, Malik Monk ($5,000) has the best pivot potential in this spot.

DAL Kyrie Irving (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Irving didn't suit up Monday, which lowers the likelihood of an early return. Josh Green ($4,500) would be in line to start in his place.

ATL Trae Young (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

The Achilles issue is nothing to mess with, but Young will probably play if he feels good enough in pregame warmups. Dejounte Murray ($8,300) would certainly see increased usage if Young is out and may be a decent option even if Young suits up.

MIA Jimmy Butler (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Butler has played with various maladies during his career, but he isn't getting any younger, and the season is just getting underway. Josh Richardson ($4,200) would find his way into the starting lineup if Butler missed, but expect the rest of the Heat starters to step up and absorb most of Butler's production if he can't go.

NOP Brandon Ingram (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Hawkins ($4,300) looked great amid Ingram's absence Monday, and we'd expect another decent night from him if Ingram misses again. I would also expect something similar to Butler, where every starter would step up, with a boost for CJ McCollum ($7,800) in particular. I'm not particularly high on the Pelicans tonight, however.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have nine players at 10k and above tonight. After a scintillating run to begin the season, it isn't surprising to see Luka Doncic ($12,900) lead the way. The Vegas numbers are pretty good for this matchup and although you'd need more than 70 FDFP to make him worth his salary, all three of his previous games have put him in that neighborhood. Another five-figure player I like is Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) against the Warriors. Golden State almost always plays an undersized rotation, and a significant presence like Sabonis can wreak havoc in the paint. I am fine with saving some coin and taking him at center despite big men like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis, who will have big days with higher price tags.

Moving down to 9k and above, I like the prospect of LaMelo Ball ($9,000) picking apart the Rockets, and I think we can expect a good game out of LeBron James ($9,700) as he takes on the co-tenants of Crypto.com Arena.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,900) @ UTA

Jackson is still within reach at $8,900, and we finally saw an explosive number out of him, scoring 30 points against the Mavericks on Monday. His impact with the Grizzlies can't be overlooked amid Ja Morant's absence, and he's an every-night add worth paying up for. I feel similarly about Desmond Bane ($8,700), who like Jackson, has dual eligibility.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($8,500) vs. IND

After seeing what Evan Mobley did to the Pacers, I have to consider Kristaps Porzingis on his new home court after a day of rest. His production dipped against the Wizards, but he faces a more favorable matchup tonight.

Cam Thomas, BKN ($7,800) @ MIA

A regression is bound to happen for Thomas at some point, but at $7,800, I still think he is worth the risk. Few players in this salary range have had the same explosiveness and consistency as Thomas and the team desperately needs playmakers to step up big. Mikal Bridges' production doesn't warrant $7,800. I'd rather take the potential variance with Thomas.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,400) @ ATL

There's a lot to like about this Wizards team on the road against the Hawks, but I like Kuzma the best in one of the highest-paced matchups of the evening. Atlanta is still working out its optimal rotation and could be without Trae Young tonight. Kuzma is a multi-dimensional contributor who is slowly getting his perimeter shot in order. I'd also gladly pick up Tyus Jones ($6,400) due to his assist potential in this game.

Gordon Hayward, CHA ($6,400) @ HOU

If you're searching for a lesser-owned target, look no further than Hayward, who RotoWire projects to have under two percent rostership tonight. It's a small sample size, but Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with an impressive 2.0 steals per game. This multi-dimensional contribution epitomizes a great DFS target -- elite production that's overlooked.

Also consider: Jerami Grant, POR ($6,300) @ DET (revenge game), Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,100) @ MIN

VALUE PLAYS

I'd refer back to our injury section for the best value plays, led by Malik Monk, who I am crediting as the best value of the evening.

Derrick White, BOS ($5,700) vs. IND

If you haven't taken advantage of White at this salary, it's time to dive in. He'll face an Indiana team that will likely be without Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) again, and I expect his productive run to continue. Combine a thin bench and a slight overvaluation of Jrue Holiday, and you've got a nightly smash spot in White, who will play max minutes and grasp every opportunity to put up a value-beating number.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN ($5,000) @ MIN

As long as Caldwell-Pope starts, I like him a lot at this salary. He only needs 25 FDFP to be worthwhile, and he's exceeded that mark twice out of four games. He'll have to contend with Anthony Edwards, but the living highlight reel is currently averaging only 0.3 steals and zero blocked shots this season.

Lonnie Walker, BKN ($4,600) @ MIA

Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) won't play tonight, and it was Walker who stepped in and put up a considerable number after his early exit against Charlotte. Walker has been hot from long range so far this season, and he should be able to find some openings against Miami, especially if Jimmy Butler misses the contest.

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($4,500) @ ATL

I advise patience to see if Daniel Gafford (hip) misses, but I expect the Wizards first-round pick to get the start again. If they opt for a larger lineup against Atlanta, he may not get the starting nod, in which case I would take him off the endorsement list.

Also consider: Malcolm Brogdon, POR ($5,900) @ DET

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.