NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29

We have seven games on tap for Wednesday, and we'll outline all of our best FanDuel recommendations below. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Total: 235 (WAS/ORL)

Back-to-Back Games: TOR, SAC

INJURIES

DEN Nikola Jokic (back) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Murray is the least likely player to return, and Reggie Jackson ($6,000) is still at a favorable salary. We saw a big resurgence from DeAndre Jordan ($5,000), and while he's tempting, I'm inclined to think that Jokic will be back for Wednesday's game. Gordon also missed Monday's game, and pivoting to Michael Porter ($6,800) still seems to be the right move if Gordon is sidelined.

PHO Kevin Durant (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Durant is at risk of missing another game Wednesday. Keita Bates-Diop ($4,800) has put together two value-beating numbers in Durant's absence and is still the best pivot in this spot.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) - OUT

The Jazz's starting lineup changes like the wind, so it's wise to take a look beforehand. Simone Fontecchio ($4,200) has started the last two games, and it's certainly possible that he's played well enough to stay in the starting lineup. The big question is the center position, where Omer Yurtseven ($4,200) had solid performances over the past two games while starting. Jordan Clarkson ($6,900) is also on the injury report, but he's a great value at his current salary if he suits up.

NOR CJ McCollum (chest) plans to play tonight. His minutes will be capped if he plays, but a slight downgrade for his previous replacements should be included in your lineup builds.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have seven players at 10k or higher on Wednesday's slate, and Anthony Davis' ($10,600) game against Detroit is the best spot among the group. The Pistons are in the bottom 25 percent of the league against opposing centers.

As we descend down the player pool, Desmond Bane ($8,300) pops up as a great offensive weapon with dual eligibility against the Jazz, who will still be without Lauri Markkanen. The duo for New Orleans is once again a potent source of production, and I have no issue with Zion Williamson ($8,300) or Brandon Ingram ($8,100) in lineups.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, TOR ($7,900) vs. LAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,700) vs. WAS

The Magic continue to be one of the league's biggest surprises, and Banchero's play is the most critical piece of the team's success. He's been the epitome of consistency over his past five games, averaging 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO ($7,100) @ TOR

The battle between Nurkic and Jakob Poeltl should be interesting, but Nurkic would be the best bet if Kevin Durant is ruled out. The Suns would need size against the Raptors, and Nurkic is the obvious choice to step up. He would still be a borderline candidate if Durant is active, although my exposure would be lower.

O.G. Anunoby, TOR ($6,100) vs. PHO

Sure, Anunoby isn't a flashy pick, but he's pretty consistent, and I like his chances against Phoenix if Durant is out. He provides solid multi-category contributions, and back-to-back games haven't adversely affected his output. However, I'd take him off the list if Durant is in the lineup.

Also consider: Jaren Jackson, MEM ($7,800) vs. UTA

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, refer back to the injury pivots for our top values, but here are some additional budget candidates to fill out your roster.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($5,800) vs. LAL

I'm not afraid of rostering Ivey against the Lakers, who have allowed an average of 20.3 FDFP to shooting guards so far this season. Ivey has logged above 30 FDFP for two straight games, with one of those games against a very tough Indiana defense. The only knock on Ivey is his position limitation at SG.

Keyonte George, UTA ($5,700) @ MEM

George is now a fixture in Utah's backcourt, and the 2023 first-round pick hasn't disappointed. He's beaten 5x value several times at this salary, and I think he'll get the better of Jacob Gilyard if he's lined up against him. Desmond Bane would likely cover Jordan Clarkson if he is in the lineup, but it might be a slightly rougher go for George if Clarkson misses. In either instance, $5,700 is an excellent price for the rookie.

Nicolas Batum, PHI ($4,500) @ NOP

Don't look now, but Batum is enjoying a bit of a career renaissance in Philadelphia. He comes out with the second unit, but he's logged around 30 minutes in two straight games with totals above 30 FDFP in each contest. He hasn't put up many shots, but Batum has made excellent contributions in secondary categories. Anything above 20 FDFP would be significant in this spot, but the upward trend is worth the risk.

Derrick Rose, MEM ($4,100) vs. UTA

Another wrinkle we didn't mention while discussing this game is Rose, who has exceeded 20 FDFP in two straight games. Ja Morant's absence has allowed Rose to turn back the clock, and although his usage is hardly dependable, I categorize him as a great tournament flier if you need room in your salary cap.

