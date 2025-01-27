NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We kick off the week with a massive 12-game slate. FanDuel's featured contests will showcase all 24 teams. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Trae Young (hamstring) -OUT

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - OUT

ATL De'Andre Hunter (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Hunter would be a decent budget option if his tag goes away, but Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,900) will be the way to go if Hunter doesn't suit up.

NOP Dejounte Murray (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

If Murray can't make it, I'll skip the value and choose CJ McCollum ($7,900) instead.

UTA Walker Kessler (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA John Collins (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Collins has a shot at returning to action, and I would prefer him over Kyle Filipowski if he plays.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (back) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Kelly Olynyk (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Ochai Agbaji (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Poeltl is on the right side of questionable, but Agbaji's absence is more of a sure bet. Gradey Dick ($4,800) is my favorite budget play for Toronto.

BOS Derrick White (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Al Horford (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

If White misses, Sam Hauser ($4,100) would see an expanded role.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have nine players with salaries above $10k tonight, and although I like Anthony Davis' matchup against Charlotte, I prefer Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) and his dual eligibility against the Nets.

I didn't see anything worth considering in the $9k range, but I have no problem firing up Kyrie Irving ($8,600) as the Mavericks square off against the lowly Wizards.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,200) @ PHX

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,300) vs. DEN

Giddey had a down game against the Sixers on Saturday, but his floor is steady enough to call his number against the Nuggets.

Norman Powell, LAC ($7,300) @ PHX

If Harden is too expensive for you, swap him for Powell, who has been on a nice run of production lately. He's averaged 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his past five games.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,800) vs. WAS

Washington compiled a career-high 19 rebounds two games ago, and like Irving, I am a fan of this exploitable spot. I also don't mind Daniel Gafford ($7,500), who has taken over the first-string duties with Dereck Lively (ankle) sidelined.

Also consider: Julius Randle, MIN ($7,400) vs. ATL

VALUE PLAYS

Ausar Thompson, DET ($5,000) @CLE

Although the Pistons face a tough opponent on the road, further analysis of Thompson's results reveals great upside potential relative to his salary.

Josh Okogie, CHA ($3,900) vs. LAL

Okogie has carved out a role with Charlotte quickly, and although he'll come off the bench, his bargain salary makes him a potential value-beating option. You can only roster him at SF, which limits his playability somewhat.

Also consider: Vit Krejci, ATL ($4,600) @ MIN

