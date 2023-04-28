NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Western Conference takes center stage Friday. The Warriors and Lakers will try to advance in their respective series while carrying home advantage. We have another Yahoo DFS slate on the table, so let's highlight some of the more appealing options, as well as a few players to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Ja Morant, MEM at LAL ($42): The Grizzlies staved off one elimination game by defeating the Lakers in Memphis on Wednesday. Morant managed another stellar stat line with 54.5 Yahoo points. While his injured hand appears to bother him at times, it hasn't had a negative impact on his production. With Memphis trying to earn another win to force a Game 7, expect the team to look to Morant to score early and often.

Malik Monk, SAC at GS ($17): Monk has only recorded one subpar effort this series, which came in Game 3 when he only posted four points. He's accumulated at least 16 points in each of the other four while providing the Kings with a much-needed spark off the bench. With De'Aaron Fox trying to battle his way through a finger injury, Monk dropped 21 points while taking 14 shots and 10 free throws on Wednesday. There's no reason to think his role will decline as Sacramento hope to return home for Game 7.

Guard to Avoid

Kevin Huerter, SAC at GS ($18): Huerter has disappeared in this series. During the regular season, he averaged 15.2 points and 2.7 three-pointers while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. In the playoffs, Huerter has only averaged 9.0 points, 0.8 three-pointers at a 38.5 percent clip. With Monk faring much better and listing a lower salary, there's no need to take a chance on Huerter.

FORWARDS

LeBron James, LAL vs. MEM ($47): James struggled in Game 5 going just 5-for-17 from the field. With the Lakers falling in a deep hole during the second half, he started to jack up more threes. The problem was James finished only 1-for-9 from behind the arc, yet he still produced 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The Lakers desperately want to close out the series tonight and to provide James some time off before the second round. With added rest in sight, expect him to bounce back with a great overall stat line.

Andrew Wiggins, GS vs. SAC ($27): Wiggins is back. After sitting out two months, the Warriors brought him off the bench and limited him to 28 minutes in his first game back. Since then, Wiggins has started and averaged 38 minutes his last four appearances. The time off certainly hasn't affected him as he's posted at least 33.9 Yahoo points in four games this series.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison Barnes, SAC at GS ($17): Barnes' veteran presence is key for the inexperienced Kings. However, he only averaged a modest 15.0 points on 9.6 shot attempts during the regular season and has provided similar production in the postseason at 13.0 points on 10.2 attempts. Combine that with Barnes' limited contributions elsewhere and there isn't much potential upside in DFS.

CENTERS

Draymond Green, GS vs. SAC ($25): Coming off the bench hasn't had a negative impact on Green. He's still logged at least 31 minutes in both games since assuming that role while registering 39.5 and 48.3 Yahoo points. Green's a big reason why the Warriors have been successful for so long, and his ability to contribute in a variety of areas makes him a great fantasy option.

Kevon Looney, GS vs. SAC ($21): Looney's never going to grab the headlines playing alongside all of Golden State's stars. However, he's enjoying a monster series with at least 37.8 Yahoo points from each of the last three games. Looney didn't pick up many points during that span, but did average 18.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Center to Avoid

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. MEM ($49): This is more about roster construction than anything else. The top-tier guards and forwards stand out as great options and there's a lack of quality and depth at both positions. But center is pretty deep, especially with how well Green, Looney and even Xavier Tillman ($20) have been playing. It could be best to save salary at this position to spend elsewhere, so fading Davis may be the right move.

