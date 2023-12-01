NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA closes out the work week with six games on the Friday schedule. A couple of exciting matchups have the Celtics hosting the 76ers and the Suns taking on the Nuggets. Let's turn our attention to the DFS side of things and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cole Anthony, ORL vs. WAS ($23): When Anthony gets hot, he can score in bunches. He's on a heater right now shooting 48.8 percent from the field over his last six games. During that span, Anthony has also averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 28 minutes. After producing 44.7 Yahoo points against the Wizards on Wednesday, he could provide significant value in their rematch.

Jalen Suggs, ORL vs. WAS ($17): The Wizards have played at the second-fastest pace in the league and list the third-worst defensive rating, so Anthony isn't the only member of the Magic to target. Suggs represents another great option at an even lower salary. He also stood out on Wednesday by scoring 34.1 Yahoo points across 29 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at BOS ($42): More often than not, Maxey is one of the top guards to target in DFS. He's a taken on a leading role with the 76ers, which has enabled him to post 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The problem for this matchup is that the Celtics have arguably the best defensive backcourt duo in the league in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. The last time Maxey faced them, he was held to 27.6 Yahoo points. Given his hefty salary, this might be one of the few nights where avoiding him is a sound strategy.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO vs. SA ($36): Talk about two contrasting players. Williamson is all about power and rare explosiveness for a player of his size. Victor Wembanyama is extremely versatile for a big man, but carries a slender frame. This should be a fun matchup to watch, though there's some concern Wembanyama might sit with a hip injury. Williamson comes into the game on a high note having posted at least 41.8 Yahoo points from five of his last six games.

Franz Wagner, ORL vs. WAS ($29): Wagner also torched the Wizards on Wednesday by dropping 31 points in 30 minutes, marking his second straight effort with at least 30. Combine a high scoring upside with his averages of 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists and he enters this matchup with a relatively high floor for his salary.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. SA ($20): The Pelicans boast plenty of offensive options. Jones is an excellent defender and they want him to focus on that end of the floor. That's resulted in him only recording a 14.4 percent usage rate. And with CJ McCollum back, Jones will have an even more difficult time putting up shots.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at PHO ($59): After missing one game with a back injury, Jokic made his return Wednesday versus the Rockets. He logged 33 minutes, so he wasn't limited by the issue. Jokic was his usual stellar self as he posted 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. Being a threat to record a triple-double whenever he steps onto the floor, he's someone to consider building your entire entry around - especially given the potential value options at guard.

Dereck Lively II, DAL vs. MEM ($15): The Mavericks hope Lively is their long-term solution to the center position that's been a struggle to fill in recent seasons. The rookie has made an immediate impact by averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. The Grizzlies have been rolling with Bismack Biyombo at the five due to injuries, and he's a matchup the athletic Lively can exploit.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO vs. DEN ($23): Nurkic is only averaging 10.9 points, which is on pace to be his lowest mark since 2016-17. Facing Jokic will be a tall order, and the matchup leaves Nurkic with the potential to get into foul trouble. While his salary won't exactly destroy your budget, he's still too risky of an option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.