NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings six games on Friday, limiting our DFS options. However, there are still some great players to target at each position. Let's highlight them, as well as mention some players to consider avoiding.

GUARDS

Tyler Herro, MIA vs. ATL ($30): Herro has been excellent in two games since returning from injury as he's produced 35.6 and 44.1 Yahoo points. He's also logged at least 33 minutes in both, so the Heat clearly felt he was ready right away. Jimmy Butler (calf) has been ruled out, so Herro could get even more opportunities to stuff the stat sheet against a Hawks team that's played at the fifth-fastest pace and carries the fourth-worst defensive rating.

Tim Hardaway Jr., DAL at HOU ($13): The Mavs' injury report is lengthy for this matchup as Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Kyrie Irving (heel), Dante Exum (leg), Josh Green (elbow), Maxi Kleber (toe) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) have already been ruled out. Hardaway has already scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games and could get even more shot attempts in Houston.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, DEN at BKN ($20): When Jamal Murray was out with an injury, Jackson filled in admirably. But now that Murray is healthy again, Jackson has returned to a limited role off the bench. That has contributed to him recording no more than 23.0 Yahoo points from three of the last four games. Given that Jackson's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, look elsewhere for guards.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO at SAC ($45): The Suns aren't a deep team. They will be in even worse shape Friday with Bradley Beal (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (personal) out. Durant is going to be busy against a Kings squad playing at the ninth-fastest pace and is someone to consider building your entire lineup around.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS vs. WAS ($10): Kuminga at the minimum salary is surprising. He offers a clear path to added playing time with Draymond Green (suspension) unavailable. Over the last six games, Kuminga has registered at least 24.5 Yahoo points four times. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who's gone at the fastest pace and list the second-worst defensive rating.

Forward to Avoid

Mikal Bridges, BKN vs. DEN ($32): Normally an efficient scorer, Bridges has shot just 27.4 percent from the field over his last four outings. During that span, he's only averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Nuggets have played at the third-slowest pace and have the 10th-best defensive rating, so this doesn't represent the best opponent for Bridges to break out of his slump.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. TOR ($59): The Timberwolves ranked tops in defensive rating with and Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint, but that didn't matter Wednesday when Embiid hung 51 points on them. Over the last eight games, he's averaged 41.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks. Embiid carries a floor as high as any other player included in this slate, regardless of position.

Clint Capela, ATL at MIA ($21): Despite Onyeka Okongwu being behind, Capela hasn't lost a grip on his starting center spot. He continues to churn out double-doubles, which has helped him register at least 37.8 Yahoo points from five of the last six games. The Heat aren't the easiest of matchups, though Capela is a threat to record a double-double whenever he plays.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, TOR at PHI ($22): Poeltl will be given the difficult task of trying to slow down Embiid, which could put him into early foul trouble. He's already faced the 76ers twice this season and scored 19.9 and 21.8 Yahoo points. Expect similar production from Poeltl in their third meeting, and that doesn't make him someone to target.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.