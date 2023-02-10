NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a wild trade deadline Thursday, the NBA settles in with a busy 11-game slate on Friday. Some recently acquired players may not be available yet for their new teams, making things a bit tricky in DFS. Let's break everything down and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS vs. CHA ($19): The Celtics were mostly quiet at the deadline and only swung a small deal with the Thunder to acquire Mike Muscala. The biggest news coming out of Boston is that Jaylen Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break with a facial fracture. Add in Marcus Smart (ankle) being out and Brogdon is set up for an expanded role against a Hornets team that carries the league's sixth-worst defensive rating.

Collin Sexton, UTA at TOR ($14): The Jazz couldn't keep up their hot start, which eventually made them sellers at the deadline. They moved Mike Conley Jr. and Malik Beasley, and didn't bring in any guards to fill their roles since they plan to buy out Russell Westbrook. Sexton started and produced 35.5 Yahoo points in the first game since the trade, and should remain locked into an expanded role moving forward.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE at NO ($21): Surprisingly, the Cavs didn't make any moves. That's good news for LeVert, who could have seen his role decline if they brought in another wing. The problem for DFS is that he has scored 25.7 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last seven games. Sexton currently offers a larger role and significantly lower salary, making it easy to pass on LeVert.

FORWARDS

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. HOU ($37): The only move of note the Heat made was trading away Dewayne Dedmon in what mostly amounted to a salary dump. They remain without Kyle Lowry (knee), who has missed both of their last two matchups. In those games, Butler posted 49.1 and 42.5 Yahoo points, respectively. His floor remains extremely high against a Rockets side that ranks third-worst in the league for defensive rating.

Josh Green, DAL at SAC ($14): The Mavs weren't deep to begin with. They brought in Kyrie Irving before the deadline, but it cost them two key rotation players in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Green has logged at least 37 minutes in back-to-back appearances while recording 39.2 and 28.5 Yahoo points. Expect him to remain in an expanded role for this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

RJ Barrett, NY at PHI ($24): While the Knicks didn't do any blockbuster moves, they did make a nice addition in Josh Hart. He likely won't have much of an impact on Barrett, though he does provide another quality option on nights when the latter is struggling. Those dropoffs have been more frequent of late with Barrett scoring 28.0 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last seven games. The 76ers rank within the top-10 in defensive rating and bottom-10 in pace of play, so this isn't a great matchup for Barrett to break out.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. HOU ($37): Adebayo steamrolled the Pacers on Wednesday with 38 points across 37 minutes. He also chipped in nine rebounds, three assists and a steal on his way to 54.3 Yahoo points. Adebayo should have the ball in his hands even more with Lowry out, making him an ideal target against the defensively-deficient Rockets.

Mark Williams, CHA at BOS ($10): From a fantasy perspective, Williams is set up to be one of the biggest winners of the trade deadline. The Hornets dealt Mason Plumlee to the Clippers and didn't bring in any additional centers. That means Williams and Nick Richards will share the position moving forward. Williams has averaged 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in only 14 minutes per game. So with the potential for him to log 20-25 minutes on Friday, he could provide tremendous value.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL at SAC ($27): Wood hasn't been playing much since returning from injury with only 19 and 17 minutes the last two outings. The Mavs showed earlier in the season they don't seem to want to put him into a huge role, where he mainly comes off the bench. Even if Luka Doncic (heel) is out again, Wood is too risky at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.