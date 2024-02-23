NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a busy 12-game slate Thursday, the NBA brings 10 more matchups on Friday. We have plenty of teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so keep an eye out for potential rest situations as injury reports are released. As things currently stand, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. MIL ($40): The Bucks have played at the fifth-fastest pace in the league and are missing one of their better wing defenders in Khris Middleton (ankle). That could lead to disastrous results against Edwards, who's sporting a 32.1 percent usage rate and shooting 47.1 percent from the field. In addition to his scoring prowess, he's averaging 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Brandin Podziemski, GS vs. CHA ($18): The Warriors will be playing their second matchup in as many nights. As such, they could look to reduce the playing time for some of their veterans, so Podziemski should be locked into significant minutes. That should enable him to provide value against a Hornets team that lists the worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

Amen Thompson, HOU vs. PHO ($20): Thompson couldn't have done much better when Fred VanVleet was sidelined as he averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over five games. VanVleet made his return against the Pelicans on Thursday, yet Thompson still logged 28 minutes in a blowout loss where the Rockets sat their starters later on. If Houston can keep this matchup close, Thompson could see even less court time.

FORWARDS

Jalen Johnson, ATL vs. TOR ($31): This has the makings of a high-scoring affair between two teams who've been inside the bottom-10 in defensive rating. Johnson already comes into this matchup on a roll with at least 37.4 Yahoo points from four of the last five. Given his reasonable salary, he comes in as one of the safer forwards on this slate.

Grant Williams, CHA at GS ($10): Williams has come alive since being traded to the Hornets with at least 27 minutes in all four appearances while scoring at least 30.0 Yahoo points three times. With plenty of minutes off the bench likely coming his way again, he could be worth the risk at the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. MIA ($20): Jones hasn't been very involved for the Pelicans on offense with just a 15.0 percent usage rate en route to averaging 11.1 points. The Heat have played at the third-slowest pace and rank ninth in defensive rating. That's not a recipe for Jones to produce one of his better scoring performances of the season.

CENTERS

Jarrett Allen, CLE at PHI ($31): The 76ers are thin at center with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined. It's contributed to them allowing the 13th-most rebounds per game. When these two teams met right before the All-Star break, Allen thrived with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes. Don't expect the 76ers to be able to slow him down in this rematch.

Marvin Bagley III, WAS at OKC ($12): With Daniel Gafford no longer in town, Bagley is in line to play a lot down the stretch. Even in a difficult matchup against Nikola Jokic on Thursday, he posted 25.4 Yahoo points. Over the last three games, Bagley has averaged 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He might be too good to pass up at this low salary.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL vs. TOR ($23): It's a bit of good news and bad news for the Hawks. The positive is that Capela will return from his adductor injury to face the Raptors. The downside is that Onyeka Okongwu (toe) is still without a timetable for returning. While Capela is set to retake the floor, he'll be on a minutes restriction. And since his salary doesn't come at a significant discount, that makes him someone to avoid.

