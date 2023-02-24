NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings another busy slate Friday consisting of eight games. There is one highlight matchup in the Western Conference with the Clippers hosting the Kings. There are a few exciting battles in the East, including the Heat taking on the Bucks. Let's dig into all of the games and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY at WAS ($35): Brunson couldn't have been much more locked in than he was before the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, he's averaged 31.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Brunson has also dominated the Wizards in two previous meetings this season with 60.6 and 46.6 Yahoo points, respectively.

Donte DiVincenzo, GS vs. HOU ($16): The Warriors just saw action on Thursday in what ended up being a loss to the Lakers. Klay Thompson is expected to play both games of back-to-back sets down the stretch, so he should be available tonight. However, Stephen Curry (lower leg) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) likely won't. That means DiVincenzo should receive plenty of minutes against a Rockets team with the league's third-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

Kelly Oubre Jr., CHA at MIN ($27): The Hornets are set to get a boost with Oubre (hand) listed as probable. He's been one of their leading scorers averaging 20.2 points and 2.3 three-pointers per game. However, Oubre has been out for almost two months, so it might take him some time to get back to speed. On a busy slate with so many other viable options, there's no need to take a chance on him right away.

FORWARDS

Kawhi Leonard, LAC vs. SAC ($41): The Kings represent a fantasy-friendly opponent as they rank top-10 in pace of play and bottom-10 in defensive rating. Leonard's salary will do a number on your budget, but his upside is off the charts based on matchup. And he's already produced at least 44.1 Yahoo points in nine of his last 12 games.

Cameron Johnson, BKN at CHI ($16): The Bulls aren't great defensively around the arc having allowed the fourth-most three-pointers made per game. Johnson is shooting 42.3 percent from deep after managing a 42.5 last season. Even though the Nets have a bit of a logjam on the wing, Johnson has registered at least 26.7 Yahoo points in two of the last three.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. HOU ($24): There hasn't been any indication Green will sit out tonight for rest. However, this is certainly a lopsided matchup - even with the Warriors shorthanded. The Rockets will be without two of their primary scorers in Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) and Jalen Green (groin), and are 5-25 on the road. If this game gets out of hand early, Green could spend a lot of time on the bench in the second half.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. OKC ($34): While he's getting close, Kevin Durant (knee) isn't yet ready to make his Suns' debut. That should continue to mean added opportunities for Ayton, who has provided 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last 11 games. This is a stellar matchup for him against OKC, who have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league.

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. CHA ($21): The Timberwolves acquiring Mike Conley Jr. could end up being a boost for Gobert. The pair played previously joined forces with the Jazz, where they developed a solid chemistry. Across three games with Conley in the fold, Gobert has posted 15.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Another juicy stat line could be coming against a Hornets team that has allowed the second-most rebounds per game.

Center to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. MIA ($25): The big news for this game is that Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is listed as doubtful. On the bright side for the Bucks, Portis will make his return from a knee injury. The problem is, he's been out for a month and jumps back in against a Heat team with the fifth-best defensive rating. At this salary, Portis comes with too much risk.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.