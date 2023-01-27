NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

As far as Fridays go, we' have a pretty quiet one this week consisting of only five games. Among the more appealing matchups will be Stephen Curry and the Warriors hosting Pascal Siakam and the Raptors. The Thunder will also be in action taking on a Cavs team that just played Thursday. Let's highlight some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Darius Garland, CLE at OKC ($36): Cleveland will be on their second straight night, but Garland only needed to log a modest 33 minutes in their blowout win over the Rockets. Donovan Mitchell (groin) didn't play, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Friday given his recent struggles with the injury. In what should be a much closer matchup, Garland could thrive against a Thunder side that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN vs. MEM ($24): This could be another up-tempo game with both the Timberwolves and Grizzlies ranked inside the top-six in pace of play. Russell has been one of the top scorers for Minnesota, which has helped him post at least 34.7 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. The last time he faced the Grizzlies, he finished with 40.0 Y!.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. ORL ($18): Lowry has been barely involved in the Heat's offensive attack, having recorded fewer than eight points in four of the last five. His usage rate is down to 17.1 percent for the year, which is on pace to be his lowest mark since he played 10 games as a rookie. Even though Lowry's salary won't destroy your budget, his upside is lacking.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at IND ($54): Giannis finds himself on the injury report, but is listed as probable. In two games since returning from a knee injury, he's produced 45.4 and 55.8 Yahoo points, respectively. The Bucks are set to be without Bobby Portis (knee) for at least the next two weeks, which should mean even more scoring opportunities for Giannis.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS vs. TOR ($14): The Raptors list a long, versatile frontcourt. The Warriors generally like to play small, but they might need Kuminga to pick up minutes in this matchup. He's already scored at least 20.4 Yahoo points in six straight games, so any added playing time could leave him with an opportunity to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL at IND ($21): The Bucks are being very cautious with Middleton in his return from a knee injury. He's come off the bench and logged exactly 15 minutes in both of the last two games. That's left Middleton to score 10.4 and 18.9 Yahoo points, respectively. A significant increase in playing time for this matchup is unlikely.

CENTERS

Jarrett Allen, CLE at OKC ($24): The Thunder have been playing small because of their lack of talent at center, making the Cavs a nightmare matchup for them as they've allowed the most rebounds per game. While Allen's production is down a bit compared to last season, he's still averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Xavier Tillman, MEM at MIN ($10): The Grizzlies have played two outings since Steven Adams (knee) went down. Tillman started the first one against the Kings while Brandon Clarke covered the next one against the Warriors. Golden State go small, which might have been why Clarke earned the starting nod. In a matchup against Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, Tillman could re-enter the starting five or at least receive more minutes.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. TOR ($19): The Warriors going small means Looney hasn't been seeing consistent playing time. That has left him to score 21.1 Yahoo points or fewer in four of the last six games. The Raptors don't really deploy traditional centers with Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa a bit undersized for the position. That could result in Golden State rolling more with the duo of Draymond Green and Kuminga instead of Green and Looney.

