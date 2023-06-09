NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, June 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Heat will try to even up the NBA Finals when they host the Nuggets for Game 4 on Friday. This also brings us another single-game contest on Yahoo.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Nikola Jokic ($56): Jokic came away with yet another triple-double on Wednesday posting 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. He's also logged at least 40 minutes in all three Finals games. Don't overthink it. Make sure Jokic is in your Megastar spot.

Jimmy Butler ($41): We saw a much more aggressive Butler in Game 3 as he attempted 24 shots after only putting up a combined over the first two matchups. His 28 points were great, but the rest of the team struggled to shoot and that contributed to him finishing with just four assists. As the Heat try to avoid facing elimination in Denver on Monday, look for that aggressive version of Butler to reappear in Game 4.

Bam Adebayo ($27): Though Adebayo only went 7-for-21 from the field Wednesday, he also got to the charity stripe 10 times and he produced 21 points to go with 17 rebounds, three assists and one block. He's averaging 20 shot attempts during this series, which helped him record at least 40.8 Y! in each outing. Expect Adebayo to remain active as he tries to alleviate some of the offensive burden from Butler.

FLEX PLAYS

Gabe Vincent ($16): Vincent was quiet Wednesday as he only contributed 13.0 Yahoo points. He got into early foul trouble, which probably took him out of rhythm and subsequently shot 2-for-10 from the field. Prior to that performance, Vincent had averaged 18.8 points and 52.6 percent across six games. As long as he can avoid foul trouble Friday, he should bounce back and provide value.

Kyle Lowry ($13): Tyler Herro (hand) isn't ready to return, which means Lowry should remain in an expanded role. While he provided a disappointing stat line in Game 2, he's scored at least 25.1 Yahoo points in the other two games this series. At near the minimum salary, Lowry helps cushion the blow of rostering Jokic at his hefty salary while providing some upside.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Michael Porter Jr. ($19): This might not be a good matchup for Porter. After playing 43 minutes in Game 1, he was exposed on the defensive end next time out and he only managed 11.2 Yahoo points over 26 minutes. He only received 21 minutes Wednesday while going 1-for-7 from the field. There's a chance Porter can explode from behind the arc, but he's too risky to deploy in DFS with his role trending in the wrong direction.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.