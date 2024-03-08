NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA closes out the work week with eight games Friday. Injuries continue to dominate DFS, and tonight will be no different with several key players sidelined. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Jordan Poole, WAS vs. CHA ($19): A move to the second unit has actually helped Poole. Over the last eight games coming off the bench, he's averaged 23.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.1 percent from the field - including 38.2 from behind the arc. At this reasonable salary, Poole could be well worth the risk against a Hornets team with the league's third-worst defensive rating.

Vasilije Micic, CHA at WAS ($15): Micic has started the last two games with Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle) out, which has resulted in 25.4 and 35.0 Yahoo points. The Wizards list the fastest pace and worst defensive rating, leaving Micic with the potential to be one of the better bargains of the slate.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. MIL ($21): Dinwiddie has averaged 24 minutes over 10 outings with the Lakers. He's barely been involved in their offense, having only attempted 5.1 shots per game. To complicate matters, Dinwiddie's shot 37.3 percent from the field. His salary doesn't reflect his current limited role, so keep him out of your lineup.

FORWARDS

Vince Williams Jr., MEM vs. ATL ($29): The Hawks represent a fantasy-friendly matchup as they've played at the fourth-fastest pace and rank fourth-worst on D. Williams has already performed well with at least 30.0 Yahoo points from four of his last five appearances. With the Grizzlies' limited depth, his secure role makes him an appealing option.

Saddiq Bey, ATL at MEM ($17): Already without Trae Young (finger) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Jalen Johnson (ankle) now joins them on the sidelines. With the latter going down early against the Cavs on Wednesday, Bey scored 23 points over 40 minutes. He's also averaging 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds across his last 13 and should remain in a prominent role moving forward.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NY vs. ORL ($20): Bogdanovic is only averaging 14.7 points since joining the Knicks. He's a scoring-reliant fantasy option, given his underwhelming averages of 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Combine a decline in scoring with facing a Magic team with fourth-best defensive rating, and Bogdanovic doesn't come with much upside.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU at POR ($42): Sengun has posted six double-doubles over his last seven games. During that span, he averaged 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals. The last time Sengun faced the Trail Blazers, he produced 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Deandre Ayton (hand) is listed as doubtful, so don't expect Portland to slow down Sengun.

Duop Reath, POR vs. HOU ($12): Ayton has missed each of the last four outings and Reath has started all four in his place, where he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. Facing Sengun is no easy task, though added minutes at near the minimum salary makes Reath someone to at least consider in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. ORL ($24): Hartenstein hasn't been the same since returning from his Achilles injury. The Knicks have been careful with him by holding him to an average of 21 minutes over the last six games. With Hartenstein's playing time drastically reduced, he only posted 5.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists during that span. Until his restrictions are lifted, he's not someone to rely on in DFS.

