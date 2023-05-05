NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a couple of nights with only one game, the NBA returns with two on Friday. The Nuggets will try to go up 3-0 when they take on the Suns in Phoenix while the Celtics and 76ers are even at 1-1 heading to Philly. Let's discuss players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO vs. DEN ($43): The Suns are in trouble. Down 0-2, they return home with Chris Paul (groin) potentially missing multiple games. He hasn't been scoring a lot, but has continued to rack up assists. Booker, who's posted at least 27 points and dished out at least six assists in both outings, should have the ball in his hands even more Friday with a monster stat line in the making.

Cameron Payne, PHO vs. DEN ($10): Injuries limited Payne to 48 games this season, but he played well when on the floor by providing 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in just 20 minutes per game. The injury to Paul would thrust Payne into the starting lineup and enable him to take on a much bigger workload. If that happens, he could provide significant value at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS at PHI ($19): Playing time hasn't been a problem for White having logged 27 minutes in Game 1 and 30 on Wednesday. However, he was limited offensively in the opener with only four points. White recovered with 15 in Game 2, but only managed one rebound and one assist. With inconsistent production, it may be best to keep him out of your lineup.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO vs. DEN ($42): Durant shot 56.0 percent from the field during the regular season and at least 50.3 in each of his last 10 campaigns. That's what makes him shooting 10-for-27 from the field on Monday so rare. And even so, Durant still recorded 45.1 Yahoo points. This is going to be the Durant and Booker show with Paul out, leaving the big man with an incredibly high floor.

Grant Williams, BOS at PHI ($10): Williams barely played in the first round against the Hawks. He only logged four minutes in Game 1 versus the 76ers, but then received 29 minutes Wednesday and took advantage of the opportunity with 25.8 Yahoo points. The Celtics likely gave Williams an extended run to face Joel Embiid. He's risky, but could be worth taking a chance on in tournament play if he gets similar court time.

Forward to Avoid

Michael Porter Jr., DEN at PHO ($21): Most of Porter's production comes in the scoring department as he only averaged 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks during the regular season. The issue he's running into now is that he's been quiet offensively during the playoffs having attempted 12 or fewer shots in five of seven games. After no more than 23.6 Yahoo points from the last two against the Suns, Porter could find it difficult to provide value at this salary.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at PHO ($54): With his teammates struggling, Jokic put the Nuggets on his back in Game 2 with 39 points while shooting 17-for-30 from the field and recording 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Over seven playoff matchups, he's averaged 27.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Despite Jokic's lofty salary, he's someone to build your entire entry around.

Robert Williams III, BOS at PHI ($18): Williams is another player the Celtics will rely heavily on to defend Embiid. Although he was limited to 22 minutes on Wednesday due to the blowout score, he still managed 25.4 Yahoo points. With the expectation the 76ers keep will keep the game closer at home, Williams offers a favorable opportunity to log between 25 and 30 minutes.

Center to Avoid

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. BOS ($51): Give Embiid credit for battling through his knee problem and returning for Game 2. He was excellent on the defensive end by making a few big blocks in the first half. However, Embiid looked rusty offensively and ultimately scored 15 points to go along with three rebounds in the lopsided loss. Jokic lists a similar salary and doesn't carry any injury concerns, so there's no need to take a chance on Embiid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.