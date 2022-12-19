NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with nine games on the schedule Monday. The marquee matchup of the night could take place in New Orleans when the Pelicans host the Bucks. However, both teams will be shorthanded with Khris Middleton (knee) and Brandon Ingram (toe) out. Another matchup with plenty of star power will feature the Suns hosting the Lakers. The Lakers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set and won't have Anthony Davis (foot) available, putting them in a difficult position to get another win. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

LaMelo Ball, CHA at SAC ($35): Ball has been great since returning from injury, scoring at least 37.9 Yahoo points in all three games. He also logged at least 33 minutes in each matchup, so the Hornets haven't wasted any time getting him right back into the thick of things. Terry Rozier (hip) didn't return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets, so given the quick turnaround Monday, he might be forced to sit out. That could leave Ball with a heavy workload against a Kings team that has played at the sixth-fastest pace in the league.

Isaiah Joe, OKC vs. POR ($10): The Thunder will have a limited depth chart with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness) out. Joe started with them sidelined Saturday against the Grizzlies, posting 23 points and three rebounds over 26 minutes. With a similar workload likely in the cards, he's someone to consider in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley, UTA at CLE ($16): Conley has seen his production decline since returning from injury. He has scored 16.0 Yahoo points or fewer in three straight games, totaling 22 field-goal attempts during that span. A limited workload against a Cavaliers team with the best defensive rating in the league is not a recipe for success.

Forwards

Paolo Banchero, ORL at ATL ($32): Banchero has provided a high floor, scoring at least 33.5 Yahoo points in seven straight games. Four times during that span, he scored at least 43.2 Yahoo points. The Hawks have played at the seventh-fastest pace in the league, which should leave Banchero with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Kenrich Williams, OKC vs. POR ($11): After missing six games with a knee injury, Williams logged 32 minutes in his return Saturday. He stepped in to help the shorthanded Thunder pull off the upset, scoring 31.1 Yahoo points. Like Joe, the Thunder continuing to be without key players leaves Williams as a viable tournament option.

Forward to Avoid

Jarred Vanderbilt, UTA at CLE ($19): Vanderbilt has shown upside, scoring at least 33.0 Yahoo points in three of his last eight games. However, he scored 20.7 Yahoo points or fewer four times during that stretch. His inconsistency makes him worrisome in a matchup against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. CHA ($39): This matchup doesn't get much better for Sabonis. The Hornets continue to struggle to control the glass, allowing the second-most rebounds per game in the league. He is also on a hot streak, averaging 19.7 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his last seven games. A case can be made for building your entire entry around Sabonis, especially at his reasonable salary.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL vs. ORL ($15): With Clint Capela (calf) out, Onyeka moved into the starting lineup Friday against the Hornets. He wasn't great, but he wasn't bad, either, with seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes. He should remain a starter until Capela can return, making him an intriguing option for those who want to fade the top-tier centers.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. MIL ($19): Valanciunas continues to see his numbers decline, averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last 11 games. Part of the problem is that he only logged 23 minutes per game during that span. Larry Nance (Achilles) being doubtful for this game could lead Valanciunas to a few added minutes, but the Bucks have the second-best defensive rating in the league, so he's still a risky option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.