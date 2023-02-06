NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA tips off trade deadline week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The Nets and Mavericks made a blockbuster trade Sunday that landed Kyrie Irving in Dallas, and both teams will be in action Monday. Irving won't be ready to debut when the Mavericks play the Jazz. The Nets will take the floor against the Clippers. Let's dig into all the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Jordan Poole, GS vs. OKC ($25): The Warriors will be playing shorthanded for a while with Stephen Curry (lower leg) expected to miss multiple weeks. They will need to rely more on Poole, who will return to the starting five after briefly moving back to the bench. With plenty of minutes and shot attempts likely coming his way, take advantage of him having this modest salary while you still can.

Jaden Hardy, DAL at UTA ($10): The Mavericks will be hurting for offense in this game. Luka Doncic (heel) is out, Irving isn't ready to make his debut yet and Spencer Dinwiddie is no longer in town. This could be the perfect opportunity to take a chance on Hardy in tournament play. Across four games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes this season, he has averaged 16.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field. He could play upwards of 30 minutes in this matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Killian Hayes, DET vs. BOS ($18): The Pistons could move Alec Burks as the trade deadline approaches. However, for now, he remains a starter for Detroit. That has pushed Hayes to a role with the second unit. He's come off the bench in his last five appearances and has averaged only 8.0 points and 5.0 assists. The Celtics have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league, which further complicates matters for Hayes in DFS.

Forwards

Cam Thomas, BKN vs. LAC ($14): With Dinwiddie just being acquired Sunday, there probably won't be enough time for him to be available for this game. The Nets will be without Seth Curry (thigh), who has already been ruled out. Thomas, who scored 54.7 Yahoo points against the Wizards on Saturday, could be looking a ton of minutes and shot attempts in this game.

Josh Green, DAL at UTA ($12): Green has already been a solid contributor for the Mavericks, which has helped him score at least 21.2 Yahoo points in four of his last six games. With the Mavericks staring at a thin depth chart for this game, Green should play a ton of minutes. That could lead him to provide value against a Jazz team with the sixth-worst defensive rating.

Forward to Avoid

Jerami Grant, POR vs. MIL ($25): Grant has provided modest production recently, scoring 29.9 Yahoo points or fewer in each of his last four games. This is not a good matchup for him, and it's not just because the Bucks have the second-best defensive rating. He will likely have to try to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could land him in foul trouble.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at HOU ($44): The Kings were blown out by the Pelicans on Sunday, which limited Sabonis to just 27 minutes. Still, he finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. This is a great bounce-back spot for him against the Rockets, who have plenty of holes on defense. Across two games against them this season, he has averaged 22.0 points, 14.5 rebounds and 12.5 assists.

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. SA ($10): Drummond is only someone to consider in tournament play if you want to try and differentiate your lineup. He had fallen out of the Bulls' rotation but has logged at least 13 minutes in back-to-back games. In one of those games, he posted 15 points and 11 rebounds over just 15 minutes versus the Hornets. If the Bulls get an early lead against a Spurs team dealing with several injuries, Drummond could see added minutes and production in garbage time.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams, BOS at DET ($19): It's encouraging that Williams has logged at least 30 minutes in three of the last four games in which he has played. However, he scored 27.4 Yahoo points or fewer in two of them. He doesn't receive many scoring opportunities and could see fewer minutes if this game turns into a blowout early against a far inferior Pistons team. That makes Williams a risky option.

