NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There are eight games in the NBA on Monday, but we could be missing several stars. The Lakers will be playing the first game of a back-to-back set when they face the Nets, so they have decided to rule out LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot). Luka Doncic (ankle) did not play Saturday against the Jazz and is questionable for the Mavericks' matchup against the Pistons. Let's dig into all the options and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Anthony Edwards, MIN vs. SAC ($39): These two teams just played each other Saturday in a seven-point win for the Timberwolves. Edwards dominated, scoring 58.0 Yahoo points along the way. That extended his streak to six straight games with at least 43.5 Yahoo points. With the Timberwolves and Kings ranked inside the top seven in the league in pace of play, Edwards should have plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet again.

Dennis Schroder, LAL at BKN ($21): With James and Davis out, there will be a lot of shot attempts up for grabs. Schroder has proven to have significant upside, scoring at least 41.1 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. Add his salary that won't destroy your budget, and Schroder is appealing.

Guard to Avoid

Killian Hayes, DET at DAL ($22): Hayes recently missed one game with a shoulder injury. In two games since returning, he has come off the bench. In his last game against the Rockets, he scored only 18.5 Yahoo points over 21 minutes. If he remains a member of the second unit, he could again provide limited production. Schroder has significantly higher upside and a salary that is a dollar cheaper, so no need to risk it with Hayes.

Forwards

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at SA ($35): This is a great matchup for Kuzma. The Spurs have played at the eighth-fastest pace in the league and have the worst defensive rating. Kuzma has a 28.0 percent usage, nearly four percentage points higher than last season. In addition to his scoring prowess, he has averaged 7.6 rebounds and a career-high 4.0 assists per game.

Jeremy Sochan, SA vs. WAS ($17): Sochan exploded for 30 points against the Suns on Saturday. He shot 11-for-25 from the field, including 3-for-6 from behind the arc. He has been on a hot streak, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last six games. With the Spurs lacking quality scoring options, Sochan could continue to see increased shot attempts.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. ORL ($25): The Sixers are a deep team with plenty of viable scoring options. That has contributed to Harris having a 19.6 percent usage rate that is on pace to be his lowest mark since the 2015-16 season. His decline in scoring opportunities has contributed to him scoring 27.8 Yahoo points or fewer in seven of his last nine games.

Centers

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. LAL ($32): Claxton has stepped up in a big way with Kevin Durant (knee) out. Across the last eight games, he has averaged 20.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 blocks. The Lakers will be without their best defensive big man in Davis, so Claxton could feast in this matchup.

Thomas Bryant, LAL at BKN ($18): When Davis missed time with a foot injury, Bryant helped keep the Lakers afloat at center. Over a 20-game span as a starter, he provided 15.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. With Davis sitting this one out, Bryant could provide value at this salary.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at OKC ($19): The Warriors like to play small, which has recently forced Looney to become a member of their second unit. The Thunder have to play small because they don't have many viable centers. They are currently deploying Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley and Jaylin Williams at the position. The Warriors will probably deploy Draymond Green at the five for most of this game, which might not leave many minutes for Looney.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.