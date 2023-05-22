NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Nuggets will look to sweep the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday. We will have another opportunity to play the single-game contest on Yahoo, so here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider.

MULTIPLIERS

Nikola Jokic ($56): By his standards, Jokic was quiet in Game 3. Still, he finished with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a steal over 38 minutes. He is a threat to record a triple-double whenever he steps onto the court, and he is one of the focal points of the Nuggets' scoring attack, making him one of the safer options for this slate.

Anthony Davis ($51): Davis has scored at least 51.8 Yahoo points in all three games of this series. Factoring in the previous series against the Warriors, he has scored at least 50.0 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games. He usually provides plenty of points, rebounds and defensive stats, making him a top option for either the Megastar or the Superstar position.

Jamal Murray ($37): The Lakers have had no answers for Murray. He has shot 52.1 percent from the field during the series, averaging 35.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.0 steals. He has also made at least four three-pointers in each game. His salary also won't destroy your budget, making him an even more appealing option.

FLEX PLAYS

Michael Porter ($21): After averaging 29 minutes per game during the regular season, Porter has logged 33 minutes per game in the playoffs. That has helped him generate averages of 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.4 three-pointers. He doesn't have nearly the same scoring upside Jokic, Davis or Murray do, but with his increased rebounding production, he stands out at this reasonable salary.

Austin Reaves ($21): The bright lights in the playoffs have certainly not hurt Reaves. He has had a fantastic series, scoring at least 34.1 Yahoo points in each game. After shooting 52.9 percent from the field during the regular season, he has shot 51.9 percent over his last five games. D'Angelo Russell has continued to struggle, which means Reaves has been the best scoring option behind Davis and LeBron James. Don't expect that to change in Game 4.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Aaron Gordon ($19): Playing time is not an issue for Gordon. He has averaged 35.4 minutes per game in the playoffs. However, he has only averaged 9.5 shot attempts per game, down from 11.2 per game during the regular season. That has contributed to him scoring fewer than 19.0 Yahoo points in the last four games.

