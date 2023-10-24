NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Opening Night

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA makes its return Tuesday with two exciting matchups. The beginning of the regular season also marks the return of Yahoo DFS contests. Let's discuss some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Stephen Curry, GS vs. PHO ($43): Curry was limited to 56 games last season but didn't skip a beat when he was healthy. He had one of the best statistical seasons of his career, providing 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4.9 three-pointers per game. He also remained efficient, shooting 49.3 percent from the field. While Devin Booker (toe) and Bradley Beal (back) are an impressive offensive duo, Beal is out and Booker isn't the best of fits to try and chase Curry around the arc on the defensive end.

Austin Reaves, LAL at DEN ($21): As last season wore on, Reaves made himself a key member of the Lakers. Across 22 games as a starter, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The potential for that kind of production at his reasonable salary makes Reaves an appealing option.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, GS vs. PHO ($27): The biggest change that the Warriors made during the offseason was bringing in Paul and shipping out Jordan Poole. When the Warriors want to go small, they could start Paul alongside Curry and Klay Thompson. If they want more size, he could come off the bench. Draymond Green (ankle) being out could make this a game in which Paul starts, but it might be best to wait and see how he gels with his new team before deploying him in DFS, especially at his salary.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, PHO at GS ($44): The trio of Durant, Booker and Beal is scary from an offensive perspective. They are all high usage rate players, so it could take some time to gel. However, there's no question that Durant should get all of the shot attempts that he can handle, especially with Beal out for this game. Against a Warriors team that doesn't have a ton of size, Durant could have an appealing stat line.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS vs. PHO ($10): Even with Green out, Kuminga isn't likely to start. However, Green's absence could lead to more minutes for him. Across 38 games in which he logged at least 20 minutes last season, he provided 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks. That should at least put him on your radar at the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. LAL ($21): Before joining the Nuggets, Gordon had never shot higher than 47.3 percent from the field in a season. However, in his first two full seasons with the team, he has shot 52.0 percent and 56.4 percent, respectively. The downside is that he didn't have a usage rate above 21.1 percent in either of those two campaigns. With the Lakers' size up front, Gordon doesn't carry much scoring upside into his season debut.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. LAL ($56): Jokic had another historic season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He was even better at home, averaging 24.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 11.1 assists. While his salary will do a number on your budget, he is still someone to consider building your entire lineup around.

Kevon Looney, GS vs. PHO ($19): The injury to Draymond Green likely means Looney will start against the Suns. Last season, he averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in only 24 minutes per game. Over the nine games that he played at least 30 minutes, he provided 9.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, LAL at DEN ($13): Wood is a big name at a cheap salary. While that might seem appealing, there is a reason why his salary is so low. He had difficulty finding a home during the offseason, and no team stepped up to sign him to a big contract. The Lakers will likely bring him off the bench, and he might not play excessive minutes. Don't let his cheap salary tempt you. He's not worth taking a chance on.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.