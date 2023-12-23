NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

It's unfortunate that I only have one article to write this weekend, but it's leaving us with a massive Saturday slate to discuss. We have 11 games making up one of the largest cards of the year. That gives us a ton to talk about, especially since we have so many key players missing. That'll be a major theme but let's get started with a breakout guard for the Blazers!

Guards

Anfernee Simons, POR at GSW ($28)

Simons has sat below $30 all season, and it doesn't make any sense. This talented guard has taken over this offense in the absence of Damian Lillard, taking 20-25 shots and posting a 30 percent usage rate on a nightly basis. He's doing serious damage with that workload, scoring at least 36 Yahoo points in seven of eight games since his return. He's averaging 23.4 shots and 37 minutes in those seven games en route to 44 Y! points per game. Two of those were against Golden State, who surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing guards!

Craig Porter, CLE at CHI ($13)

This Cleveland team has been clobbered by injuries, missing Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in this game. Every time that Garland and Mitchell sit, Porter starts at PG for the Cavs. In those three occurrences, Porter has scored at least 28 Yahoo points in all of those! Finding a $13 player with a 28-point floor is impossible, and it could get even better since Porter is shooting below 40 percent in that expanded role. They need him out there for 30-35 minutes as the primary ball-handler, and Porter needs to be above $20 with that type of opportunity.

Guard to Avoid

Malcolm Brogdon, POR at GSW ($29)

Brogdon was incredible as Portland's primary playmaker a month ago, but he's not the same when this roster is at full health. Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are all healthy for the first time all year, and it's led to Brogdon's worst stretch of the season. The veteran has scored 24 or fewer fantasy points in six straight outings, failing to crack 17 Yahoo points in five of those! You need at least double that for Brogdon to be a decent value at $29, and it's just a matter of time before Brogdon sees a massive price drop.

Forwards

Paolo Banchero, ORL at IND ($32)

Banchero was the top pick of the draft last year for a reason, and he's rewarding the Magic with the best stretch of his career. The 21-year-old has scored at least 31 Yahoo points in 21 of his last 24 games, generating a 38-point average in that span. We've also seen Paolo provide a 52-point ceiling in four of those, and one of those could be in play against the Pacers. Not only does Indiana play at the fastest pace in the NBA, but they also rank 29th in defensive efficiency.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW vs. POR ($10)

What is Yahoo thinking with this Kuminga price? JK is the minimum salary on Yahoo, but he should be closer to $20. He's been starting in the absence of Draymond Green recently, averaging nearly 30 Yahoo points per game across his last seven outings. He's also scored 33 Y! points in back-to-back games and could be asked to do even more in the second half of a back-to-back set. The matchup with the Trail Blazers is tremendous too, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM at ATL ($21)

Aldama was a huge piece for Memphis when they were shorthanded, but he's a bench player now that they're starting to get healthy. The big man hasn't played more than 26 minutes in eight straight games, posting a 19-point average across 22 minutes a night. He's also scored 22 or fewer Y! points in all but one of those, losing minutes to all of these returning players. In their last matchup with Atlanta, Aldama had just 6.5 fantasy points across 19 minutes.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN at CHA ($59)

We've saved a ton of salary with some of these value plays, so, we need to get the two-time MVP into our build. This is simply one of the safest options in DFS, scoring at least 49 Yahoo points in 22 of the 26 games he's finished this year. He's also one of the league leaders with 59 Yahoo points per game, but that average would be even higher if it weren't for two silly ejections. The matchup with Charlotte is sensational too, because Jokic averaged 35 points, 21.5 rebounds and 10 assists in their two matchups last season. Yes, those are real statistics!

Naz Reid, MIN at SAC ($11)

Reid can be frustrating to roster because of Minnesota's deep frontcourt but with Karl-Anthony Towns out, Reid should start and play 25-30 minutes. When he does that, he's one of the best big men in the NBA. He's played at least 25 minutes in 20 games since the start of last season, averaging 36 Yahoo points per game in those outings. He also reached 49 Y! points in four of his 11 starts last year and shouldn't have any issues continuing that against the Kings. Sacramento sits 22nd in total defense!

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL at IND ($24)

We love Carter as a player, but we can't trust him until we know he's back to a full workload. The big man just returned from a hand injury earlier in the week, playing 21 and 23 minutes in his first two games back. He was far from productive in those fixtures, scoring 14 and 17 Yahoo points. Those are nightmarish totals from a $24 player, and we simply can't use WCJ until he gets 30 minutes a night or starts playing much better.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.