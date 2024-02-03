NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Filling out lineups yesterday was a treacherous task. It felt like half of the NBA was on the injury report, and that's likely going to be an issue from here on out. While it's frustrating to navigate those waters, it does open up some value for DFS. That'll be a theme in this article, but let's get started with the greatest shooter of all time.

GUARD

Stephen Curry, GSW at ATL ($39)

It hasn't been Curry's best season, but he's starting to get hot. The sharpshooter has scored at least 42 Yahoo points in six of his last seven outings, posting a 48-point average in that span. He's also scored 58 and 63 Y! points in two of his three most recent outings, and he's clearly motivated to get the Warriors out of this deep hole. That form should be easy to duplicate against Atlanta, ranked 27th in defensive efficiency and 29th in points allowed. We've seen Curry score at least 42 fantasy points in six straight matchups with the Hawks!

Alex Caruso, CHI vs. GSW ($15)

I had Caruso in my most recent article, and he still remains way too cheap. Most $15 players barely get off the bench, but AC is locked into 30 minutes starting for Zach LaVine. In this expanded role, Caruso is averaging nearly 30 Y! points per game as a starter. He actually has a 31-point average across his last nine outings, playing 32 minutes a night in that span. He should really be above $20. Facing Sacramento is sensational, too, as the Kings sit 21st in total defense.

Guard to Avoid

Austin Reaves, LAL at NYK ($25)

It's strange to fade a guy coming off two of the best games of his career, but this is all about circumstances. Reaves had that career night Thursday because LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both out, but that's not likely to be the case here. Before those outbursts, Reaves had 29 or fewer Yahoo points in 11 of his previous 12 games, posting a 25-point average in that span. That's unacceptable from a $25 player, and it's no surprise since his usage drops when both his superstar teammates are on the floor. The matchup is the nail in the coffin, with NY ranked sixth in defensive efficiency.

FORWARD

Draymond Green, GSW at ATL ($23)

It's been a tumultuous season for Green, but he's been fantastic since returning from his suspension. The defensive stud has scored at least 26 Yahoo points in five straight fixtures, generating a 37-point average in that span. He's been stuffing the stat sheet and should do it again in this amazing matchup with Atlanta. The Hawks are surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing PFs, while DG generated a 37-point average in their last two matchups.

Josh Hart, NYK vs. LAL ($19)

Hart has always been brilliant when given a full workload, and that's what we're seeing with Julius Randle sidelined. That's landed Hart in the starting lineup, and he's played at least 38 minutes in three starts. In the 21 games this season in which Hart has played at least 30 minutes, he's averaging nearly 30 Yahoo points. He's also got a 34-point average during his recent starting run, recording a triple-double in one of those. Hart could flirt with another triple-double against a Lakers squad ranked 20th in total defense.

Forward to Avoid

Keldon Johnson, SAS vs. CLE ($27)

It's hard to get excited about Johnson since his demotion to the bench. The former Olympian has had some big games since being moved to the second unit but has also had some serious duds as well. In fact, KJ has provided 15 or fewer fantasy points five times over his last 14 fixtures! He's also averaging just 26 Yahoo points per game across 26 minutes a night in that span, and it's always horrifying to see a minute total below a price tag unless it's on a $40 superstar. The matchup with Cleveland is concerning, too, as the Cavs rank second in defensive efficiency and third in points allowed. Not to mention, Johnson is dealing with an elbow issue as well.

CENTER

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at CHI ($46)

Sabonis is never discussed among the best big men in the NBA, but he's right there. He's actually leading the league in triple-doubles over the last month, averaging 20.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists across his last 29 games. That's a Nikola Jokic-type stat line, making Sabonis one of the safest options on every slate since he's being asked to run this offense out of the center position. He should continue that sizzling stretch against Chicago, as he recorded a triple-double in both of their matchups last season.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK vs. LAL ($26)

Hartenstein had some disappointing games last week when he was staring at a minutes restriction, but he's generally been a fantasy force since taking over the center job. He got this gig when Mitchell Robinson went down, averaging 35 Yahoo points per game across his last 16 outings. That even includes a three-game stretch in which he was held to 23 minutes or fewer because of injury, posting a 40-point average in the other 13 fixtures! That's hard to overlook against the Lakers because Hartenstein had 39 Y! points against them earlier in the year, despite coming off the bench.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. SAC ($26)

This is some of the worst pricing I've ever seen. Drummond is an elite player when he's starting and playing 30 minutes, but that's not the case with Nikola Vucevic healthy. That's shifted Drum back to the bench, and he's played 19 or fewer minutes in 41 of his 42 games in a reserve role. He's averaging 19 Y! points per game across 14 minutes in that role, which is obviously atrocious from a $26 player.

