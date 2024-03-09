NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is hard to believe, but we only have one month left in the regular season! It certainly feels like it when you look at the injury reports because these teams are limping to the finish lines. The healthiest teams might end up being the most successful when we hit the postseason, and it should be fun to see how things play out. With that said, we have six games making up this Saturday slate, so let's go ahead and get into it!

GUARD

Luka Doncic, DAL at DET ($60)

I hate to go chalky like this, but we simply can't fade Doncic right now. The Slovenian is leading the NBA with 62 Yahoo points per game but is amid one of the best stretches in NBA history. Luka has scored at least 63 Yahoo points in six straight outings, posting a 68-point average in that superb span. He's also got at least 60 fantasy points in 17 of his last 21 games and is simply the best option in DFS right now. We obviously can't fade him against a disastrous team like Detroit, ranked 27th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing PGs. In their last matchup, Luka had 53 points, eight rebounds and five assists. With all that said, if Doncic ends up sitting, Kyrie Irving is one of the best options out there.

Vasilije Micic, CHA vs. BKN ($15)

We didn't know much about Micic when Charlotte went out and acquired him at the deadline from OKC, but he's proven to be an excellent addition. What's really allowed him to take over is that LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann are both sidelined, making Micic the starting PG for the Hornets. That expanded role has led to Micic scoring at least 23 Y! points in four of his last five outings, dropping over 33 Y! points just a few nights ago. We also don't mind that he faces a Brooklyn team that ranks 19th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Guard to Avoid

Tim Hardaway, DAL at DET ($20)

Hardaway has been an elite scorer at times throughout his career, but he simply doesn't have that role with this new-look Dallas team. Doncic and Irving are being asked to do everything, leaving THJ with crumbs in a bench role. That diminished role has led to Hardaway scoring 19 or fewer Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 outings. The lack of playing time has crushed his confidence, too, shooting 32 percent from the field and 30 percent from long range in that 22-minute bench role.

FORWARD

Draymond Green, GSW vs. SAS ($25)

Draymond's antics drive fans crazy at times, but he's quietly having a resurgent season for the Warriors. The versatile big man has scored at least 26 Yahoo points in 11 of his last 13 outings, generating a 32-point average in that span. That's not far off of his 30-point average for the season, recording a triple-double in his most recent outing. His role could rise even more if Stephen Curry has to sit, and we certainly don't want to fade him against the Spurs. San Antonio sits 23rd in defensive efficiency and 25th in points allowed.

Ausar Thompson, DET vs. DAL ($18)

Ausar has been a revelation in his rookie season, and it's hard to understand why he remains below $20. The feisty forward has made 37 starts this season, averaging 29 Yahoo points per game in that expanded role. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, especially since Ausar played a career-high 43 minutes in his most recent outing. Detroit needs him out there for 35-40 minutes after moving so many players at the deadline, and he should get that again to guard Doncic and Irving. The matchup is the icing on the cake, with Dallas ranked 22nd in defensive ratings.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW vs. SAS ($15)

Wiggins had a rough season before he missed time last month, and it's even worse since his return. Let's start with the prior form because Wig averaged just 18 Yahoo points per game through his first 33 outings. He had a small resurgence before the All-Star break, but he hasn't been the same since missing time due to a personal matter, playing just 14 and 15 minutes in his first two games back. It's hard to understand why he's being limited so much, but it's enough reason to avoid him in DFS when looking at his early-season results.

CENTER

Nic Claxton, BKN at CHA ($28)

The Nets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA throughout the second half, but it's not Claxton's fault. The big man has been their best player, averaging over 34 Yahoo points per game. He also comes into this matchup scoring at least 37 Y! points in three of his last four fixtures. The most impactful variable is this matchup with the Hornets, with Charlotte sitting 28th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing centers. He dropped 45 fantasy points in their one matchup this year and scored over 30 Y! points in all four meetings last season!

Kelly Olynyk, TOR at POR ($18)

It's sad what happened to this Toronto frontcourt, but it's allowed Oly to step into a prominent role. They traded away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam earlier in the season and just lost Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl to injuries. That's forced Olynyk into the starting lineup and a 30-minute role. This guy played at a $25 level as a starter last year, averaging 36 Y! points per game when he plays at least 30 minutes this season. Facing Portland's pitiful defense only adds to his intrigue, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS at PHX ($19)

Big Al has been stellar whenever he's been asked to fill in for missing starters, but he's been rough in a reserve role. He's been held to 22 or fewer Yahoo points in nine straight games coming off the pine, posting a 19-point average in his 29 games coming off of the bench. That's far from the All-Star we saw in the past, but it's going to continue since he's being limited to just 20 minutes behind all of these stud starters. The matchup is terrible, too, with Phoenix ranked eighth in defensive efficiency over the last month.

