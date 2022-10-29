NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

These opening two weeks have been amazing. The NBA is back in full force and is as unpredictable as ever. The only thing that's driving me crazy is the injuries. It feels like we have big-name players sitting on every slate, and that could be the case here with a handful of teams amid a back-to-back set. That can sometimes make DFS frustrating, but you need to put the pieces of the puzzle together to earn big cash!

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL vs. OKC ($57)

We have plenty of value plays later in the article, so let's kick things off with the best option in fantasy. Doncic has always been one of the best players in the NBA, but his 40 percent usage rate makes him impossible to fade right now. That's led to Luka scoring at least 54 fantasy points in all four fixtures, amassing a 66-point average for the year. Those 66 Yahoo points are the best mark in basketball, and it's becoming evident that Dallas wants him to do everything for this offense in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. Oklahoma City is an outstanding matchup, too, with Doncic combining for 138 Y! points in their two most recent matchups.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI at CHI ($11)

This is a risky play with how little Melton has been playing, but his Friday masterpiece shows why he needs to be considered. Melton got a rare start for Joel Embiid, dropping 42 Y! points across 31 minutes of play. He also had 32 fantasy points in the game prior, and it's clear he's finally finding his footing in Philly. He's shown glimpses of that in the past, averaging 33 Y! points per game in the 18 games he played at least 27 minutes last year. Getting 20 fantasy points is plenty from an $11 player, and he's already proven he can provide 4X value at this unbelievable price tag.

Guard to Avoid

Collin Sexton, UTA vs. MEM ($18)

Sexton was a sneaky pick for season-long fantasy managers, but all the hope for Sexton is gone. Utah has decided to start Jordan Clarkson ahead of him, giving Sexton fewer than 20 minutes a night. In fact, Sexton is averaging 18 Y! points per game across just 17 minutes a game. There's no room for him to play with JC and Mike Conley swallowing up all of those minutes, and they may be cautious with Sexton after knee surgery. Another variable that hurts his value is playing in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Forwards

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. MEM ($28)

One of the big reasons Sexton has struggled is because Markkanen has been the man in Utah. The former Cav has scored at least 28 fantasy points in five of six games, generating a 38-point average for the year. The usage has carried him to this career year, averaging 34 minutes and 15-20 shots a game. He's simply the focal point of this rebuilt offense, and he should keep mashing against a Memphis team that ranks 29th in defensive ratings.

Royce O'Neale, BKN vs. IND ($14)

O'Neale is unlikely to drop 40 and carry you to a GPP, but this dude is way too cheap. The defensive stud has been impossible to take off the floor, averaging 26 Y! points per game across 37 minutes a night. That minute total is one of the highest in the NBA, and it's clear that Steve Nash wants his defense to complement Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Good luck finding a $14 player with a 40-minute ceiling, especially against an Indiana team that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency.

Forward to Avoid

Ben Simmons, BKN vs. IND ($24)

I'm one of the only people who seem to like Simmons, but he's simply out of rhythm right now. The Aussie hasn't scored more than 33 Yahoo points in any game this season, generating a 26-point average. You need over 30 fantasy points from someone in this price range to be worthy, and he won't do much with Irving and Durant devouring 60 percent of the team's usage. Indiana is a great matchup, but it doesn't really matter when you can't score.

Centers

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. ATL ($17)

Lopez has seen his production fall off over recent years, but he looks like Brooklyn Brook right now. The former All-Star has scored at least 29 Y! points in all four games en route to a 35-point average. It's rare to see a player average double his salary, but it shows just how good of a value Lopez is in this price range. The reason he's been so good is because he's asked to do more in the absence of Khris Middleton and sees a boost in shot attempts, minutes, and usage without him. Of course, we also don't mind that Atlanta sat 27th in total defense last year.

Steven Adams, MEM at UTA ($15)

These veteran centers are so undervalued on Yahoo. It's hard to understand why because Adams and Lopez should be at least $5 more. The Kiwi is amid a bounce-back year, averaging 27 Y! points per game across 29 minutes a night. We haven't seen a workload like that in years, but it's no surprise since Memphis is playing without Jaren Jackson Jr. That's more minutes and rebounds for Adams, which makes it hard to believe he's still just $15. Utah was the worst matchup for opposing centers, but the script has flipped since the Rudy Gobert trade.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. PHI ($17)

This is some of the worst pricing on this slate. Drummond has always been a good fantasy producer as a starter, but he's stuck behind Nikola Vucevic in Chicago. That's led to Dre playing 18 minutes or fewer in five of six games. It's difficult to produce when you're getting such few minutes, and it's bizarre since he's the same price tag as starters like Lopez, Nicolas Claxton and Kelly Olynyk. All three of those guys could see double the amount of playing time as Drum, and it's even more concerning against a Top-5 defense from last year!

