NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 25

It was disappointing to have only three games on Saturday, but we're back to a full card Sunday with a main slate of seven games starting at 7 p.m. EST. We have plenty of great matchups, so let's get into it.

Guards

Keyonte George, UTA vs. SAS ($16)

George was limited to a bench role before the trade deadline, but a few moves have opened up a starting PG gig. That's all we wanted to see because the rookie has scored at least 27 Yahoo points in 12 of his last 18 starts while generating a 26-point average. George has been even better since the deadline with a 36-point average across his last three starts. Another one of those gems is certainly in play against San Antonio, who surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Tre Mann, CHA at POR ($15)

It sounds like LaMelo Ball will return to action in the coming week, though Mann is a must-use fantasy option until then. Charlotte acquired him at the deadline to fill that void and he's responded with at least 29 Yahoo points from four of five starts. That's amazing from such an affordable player, and it looks even better since Mann has also displayed a 44-point ceiling. Facing Portland's awful defense is the icing on the cake as it ranks 23rd in efficiency ratings.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GSW vs. DEN ($21)

We hate to pile on Thompson, but this relegation to the bench is terrifying for his fantasy value. The sharpshooter produced a standout performance in his first game coming off the pine, yet followed that up with two stinkers. That's on par with what Thompson has done of late with 22 or fewer Yahoo points across seven of his last 13 appearances. The scope is off for this veteran, and it likely won't get any better against a daunting Denver D. The Nuggets rank sixth in total defense, with Klay scoring 24 or fewer Y! points in two of their last three matchups.

Forwards

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. SAS ($38)

Markkanen hasn't been quite as good as last season, but he's always intriguing in favorable matchups. That's just what we have here, with the Spurs 24th in defensive efficiency and 25th in points allowed. That was crystal clear when Markkanen dropped 52 Yahoo points last time they met. That's huge since he's posted 40 and 43 Y! in his two most recent outings, which is right on par with his season average.

Jerami Grant, POR vs. CHA ($27)

Trusting Portland players can be challenging, but we love them in this matchup. This is one of the few times where they're expected to play a competitive game as they're facing a Charlotte team last in defensive efficiency. They're also giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing forwards, which is massive since Grant is currently the focal point of Portland's offense. They're missing Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon, with JG averaging 35 Yahoo points across his last eight outings. Not to mention, he almost hit 60 Y! in his most recent matchup with the Hornets.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC at LAC ($23)

Murray can knock down threes better than almost any forward, but they're not falling right now. He's failed to crack 21 Yahoo points in nine of his last 11 games while posting a 21-point average, and that would plummet if you removed a 52 Y! effort. Facing the Clippers is also concerning as they boast two of the NBA's best defensive wings while ranked ninth in points allowed.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN at GSW ($59)

We mentioned a few cheaper guards, so let's spend the big bucks on Jokic. The superstar is set to pick up his third MVP in four years while averaging 58 Yahoo points. He's also established a 50-point floor and has already dropped 65 and 75 Y! over his first two games since the break. The matchup with the Warriors is great with Jokic posting at least 50 Y! across nine straight matchups against. He's also produced at least 63 in three of their last four head-to-heads, which is scary since they're essentially using a 6'7" player at center.

Nick Richards, CHA at POR ($18)

The Mark Williams (shoulder) injury has gone on much longer than anticipated, though it's made Richards a viable DFS option. He's been starting at center in Charlotte while averaging 26 Yahoo points in 34 starts this year. Richards has also supplied at least 26 Y! over five of his last six outings. That's all you can ask for from such a value player, especially since he's locked into 30-35 minutes after the P.J. Washington trade. Facing the Trail Blazers is tremendous as they allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing big men.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. SAS ($18)

It's sad what's happened to Kessler because he looks nothing like the player who achieved a remarkable rookie season. He's been shifted to a bench role while only averaging 25 Yahoo points across 21 minutes in 32 bench appearances. Kessler has also scored 32 or fewer fantasy points in all, which isn't a great ceiling for a player in this salary range. We have to assume he'll be moved into the starting lineup at some point, but he's impossible to use right now.

