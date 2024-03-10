NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Most Sundays tend to be light, but that's not the case here with eight games starting at 6 p.m. EDT with only one happening during the day. I'm excited to have such a large slate to dissect because there's so much value out there with all the injuries. That'll surely play a huge factor in this article, so let's get started with two guards benefiting from that.

Guards

Dejounte Murray, ATL vs. NOP ($43)

Murray was a $50 player in his days with the Spurs, and he's being asked to play a similar role for the Hawks. The reason for that is the absences as Atlanta are missing Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. With those players off the floor, Murray has a 31 percent usage rate while averaging 1.3 Y! points per minute. That's evident in his recent form where he's averaged 48 Yahoo points across his last eight fixtures. Murray's also coming off a season-high 64 Y! in his most recent outing with an average of 46 against the Pelicans the last three years.

Darius Garland, CLE vs. BKN ($30)

The same rules for Murray apply to Garland as he's being asked to step up with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley missing. That has revived his season with at least 36 Yahoo points from five of his last six matchup while generating a 37-point average. It's easy to understand why when looking at the usage because Garland leads the team with a 32 percent usage rate with those two off the floor. Brooklyn is far from a bad matchup ranked 26th in defensive efficiency the last two months.

Guard to Avoid

Josh Giddey, OKC vs. MEM ($20)

Giddey is coming off two of his best games in a month, yet those are the lone bright spots of late. The Aussie posted 28 or fewer Yahoo points across 18 of his previous 20 games before those outliers while only averaging 23 Y! during that stretch. That's no surprise since Giddey's the fourth offensive option in OKC behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The matchup with Memphis isn't bad, but the Thunder come in as double-digit favorites and it wouldn't be surprising to see Giddey limited to 20-25 minutes in what's projected to be a blowout.

Forwards

Anthony Edwards, MIN at LAL ($43)

Edwards just produced an ugly effort in his most recent outing, but it's hard to overlook his usage. The All-Star is being asked to do everything with Karl-Anthony Towns injured by averaging 41 minutes and 31 shots over the two games since the big man went down. We love that when evaluating ANT's form with at least 41 Yahoo points in 12 of his last 15 fixtures. As long as KAT is out, Edwards should be guaranteed 35-40 minutes, 20-25 shots and a 30 percent usage rate. That sort of workload would be terrifying for a lackluster Lakers defense that's ranked 20th in points allowed. And in his two matchups against LA this year, Edwards has managed 43 and 47 Y!.

Jimmy Butler, MIA vs. WAS ($37)

Playoff Jimmy always gets rolling at the end of each season, and he's currently on one of those remarkable runs. The All-Star has scored at least 34 Yahoo points in 13 of his last 14 matchups while averaging 46 Y!. Butler's also managed at least 43 fantasy points in 10 of those, which should be his floor against a woeful Washington defense ranking last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. In nine matchups the last three years, JB is averaging 47 Y! against the Wizards.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC vs. HOU ($23)

Murray drives me crazy. We thought he was ending his midseason slump with five impressive games coming out of the All-Star break, though the recent duds are hard to overlook. Murray has produced 21 or fewer Yahoo points in eight of nine games before that surge and comes into this matchup with 18 and 7.1 Y!. Those sorts of stinkers are hard to ignore, especially since he doesn't do much outside of making threes. That's horrifying against the Rockets and their seventh-ranked defensive efficiency.

Centers

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. IND ($21)

We've had expensive players throughout the first two sections, so let's offer up some cheaper centers. Carter is just that, and he's starting to revive his season. The big man has been stalled by injuries, but he's finally creeping back to a full workload while averaging 27 Yahoo points across his last seven outings. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, especially since Carter has traditionally been a 30-point player throughout his career. The matchup is the best part as the Pacers play at the fastest pace while being ranked 28th in total defense. That's a dream for DFS managers, mainly since Carter has at least 33 Y! points in four of his last six meetings with Indiana.

Richaun Holmes, WAS at MIA ($10)

Holmes fell into NBA purgatory when he got stuck behind Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento, but he's found a nice role in Washington. A Daniel Gafford trade and Marvin Bagley injury is what forced him into this starting role as he dropped 33 Yahoo points across 36 minutes on Friday. That might look outlandish, but Holmes was a $30 player as a starter during his first three years with the Kings before getting lost in the rotation. A matchup with Miami is concerning, but Washington has to play Holmes 25-30 minutes with a very shorthanded frontcourt. He only needs 20-25 fantasy points to be an immense value at a minimum salary, and that's nearly guaranteed in his current role.

Center to Avoid

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP at ATL ($27)

There always seem to be these stretches where Valanciunas loses love in New Orleans, and it's hard to understand why. In any case, it makes him impossible to trust because he's barely playing on this deep Pelicans squad. JV's only logged 30 minutes once since Dec. 28 while averaging 22 during that stretch. That limited role has led to him averaging 20 Y! across 19 minutes over his last five fixtures. We love the matchup with Atlanta, but that type of workload makes using Valanciunas impossible to justify at $27.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.