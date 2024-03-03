NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

I love this slate as there are two games that we really want to target. Spurs-Pacers looks like one of the most fantasy-friendly matchups of the season, but Raptors-Hornets should also be massive. There are so many great value plays among those terrible defenses that will be spread throughout this article.

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, TOR vs. CHA ($27)

It's sad that Scottie Barnes broke his hand on Friday, but it should allow Quickley to take over. He was already doing that since arriving in Toronto with at least 29 Yahoo points in 12 of his last 15 fixtures. IQ's also posted at least 37 fantasy points in four of his last five, which could be his floor from here on out with a bump in usage in the absence of Barnes. A matchup with the Hornets is sensational as they rank 24th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency. They're also surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing guards, and Quickley should be above $30 with so much in his favor.

Tre Jones, SAS vs. IND ($18)

Jones has remained affordable all season, and it's hard to understand why. He's been the Spurs' starting point guard for two months while averaging 29 Y! points in this expanded role. Jones has also notched a 33-point average across his last three and should keep that incredible form rolling against the Pacers play at their fastest pace while sitting 26th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Guard to Avoid

Josh Giddey, OKC at PHX ($20)

Giddey is a solid player, but he's not trustworthy in DFS as the fourth option in the OKC offense. While he can stuff the stat sheet, he's failed to crack 30 Yahoo points from 17 of his last 18 outings. Giddey's also coming off a season-low 6.4 Y! across 18 minutes in his most recent outing and simply doesn't have much of a ceiling with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren running the attack. And we didn't even mention the Suns rank eighth in defensive efficiency over the last month.

Forwards

Victor Wembanyama, SAS vs. IND ($52)

The hype around Wembanyama couldn't have been bigger during the offseason, but he's somehow exceeded all expectations. Since having his minutes restriction altered last month, he's registered at least 45 Yahoo points 15 times over his last 18 games. Wemby's also averaging 64 Y! across his last seven and could go off against the uptempo Pacers. This is expected to be the highest-scoring matchup on this slate, and we want to use its best player.

Ausar Thompson, DET at ORL ($18)

The Thompson twins look like a force to come, with Ausar looking amazing in his time with the Pistons. The versatile forward has started 34 games while averaging 30 Y! across 29 minutes a night. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, especially since Thompson tallied 42 Y! in his most recent outing. The Magic far from an outstanding matchup, yet he accumulated 33 fantasy points in a bench role against them last month.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NYK at CLE ($20)

The Bojan trade looked like a great move for the Knicks, though it seems like Thibs doesn't trust the sharpshooter. Coming off of the bench was the first red flag, but the role is what's truly terrifying as he's logged 24 or fewer minutes in five of his first six games while only averaging 19 Y! for his new club. Those are nightmarish totals from a player in this salary range, and we certainly don't want to use Bogdanovic against the Cavs as they rank second in points allowed and third in defensive efficiency.

Centers

Myles Turner, IND at SAS ($27)

Let's keep the Spurs-Pacers stack rolling with Turner. He's quietly compiled a monster season for the fast-paced Pacers by averaging 34 Yahoo points. He's been even better as of late with at least 32 over eight of his last 10 outings. The only duds were two blowout losses, but that shouldn't be an issue against one of the NBA's worst teams. San Antonio has been struggling because of its defense that sits 24th in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed. We saw Indiana drop over 150 points when they met earlier in the year, with Turner totaling 34 Y! across only 21 minutes in that blowout. Just imagine what that line could look like with additional court time.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR vs. CHA ($11)

With Barnes hurt and Pascal Siakam dealt, Olynyk is the only true PF left on this roster. That will likely force him into the starting lineup, having led the line the second half on Friday after Scottie got injured. Olynyk finished that game with 37 Yahoo points from 28 minutes and can be a $25 player if provided at least 30. In the eight matchups he's logged at least 25 minutes, he's averaging 37 Y!. Not to mention, Charlotte surrenders the third-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK at CLE ($24)

Hartenstein was a recommendation of our numerous times earlier in the year, but it's clear NY wants to limit his minutes. The big man is coming off of an Achilles issue and has averaged 17 Y! across 19 minutes over his last five fixtures. Hartenstein was close to 40 Y! the previous month and we simply can't trust him until he gets closer to 30 minutes a night. That'll be tough for him and Bogdanovic going forward as Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Donte DiVincenzo are all seeing 40 minutes each game.

