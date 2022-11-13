NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

I was pleased with how Saturday's article played out outside of FVV, and I'm ready to keep rolling here. The most impactful variable in NBA DFS is injuries. Players stepping into more prominent roles is the most important thing to understand when evaluating these rotations, and the best way to do that is to pay attention every day. That's why this isn't for everyone, but it's also very profitable if you put in the time and effort. We're hopeful these articles will make things easier for you, so let's get started with the Sunday slate.

Guards

Stephen Curry, GSW at SAC ($44)

Many thought Curry would take it easy after a Finals MVP last year, but the sharpshooter is clearly on a mission with at least 45 Yahoo points in every game this season while averaging 35 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists across his last seven games. That's some of the best stat-stuffing we've seen from Chef Curry, and he should keep cooking against Sacramento's subpar defense. He managed 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Kings earlier this week, with a 55-point average against them since 2018.

Jamal Murray, DEN vs. CHI ($22)

It was a slow adjustment period for Murray in his return from ACL surgery, but he looks back to full health now. The former All-Star has posted at least 32 Yahoo points in six of his last seven with a 34-point average. That's all you can hope for from a sub-$25 player, especially since Murray was over $30 in the past. The revival of his role is what's most important averaging 31 minutes and 17 shots a game during that same stretch. Murray will return to the $30 stud we remember as long as that continues.

Tyus Jones, MEM at WAS ($11)

Memphis is resting most of their starters on Sunday with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr expected to sit. Jones always goes off in these circumstances while running the show for this shorthanded roster. In his one start this year, he totaled 44 Yahoo points across 33 minutes of action. That's no surprise since Jones averaged 29 Y! in 23 starts last year. Those are amazing averages from such an affordable player, forcing Jones into everyone's lineup. We also don't mind Washington sits 20th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Guard to Avoid

Anthony Edwards, MIN at CLE ($30)

The T'Wolves built a solid roster in the offseason, but it just hasn't worked for whatever reason. All the players have seen a downtick in their production, with ANT producing 28 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. That's a disastrous total from a player in this salary range, and it's becoming clear there are too many mouths to feed on this roster. The most concerning aspect is the matchup with Cleveland, who ranks third in defensive efficiency this year. They were also a Top-5 defense last seasons, and Edwards showed that with his 28-point average against.

Forwards

Kyle Kuzma, WAS vs. MEM ($29)

It's hard to get excited about Kuzma when this roster is fully healthy, but that's not the case right now. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are on the injury report, and it's possible both could sit here in a B2B. When those two were out Thursday, Kuz collected 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in one of his best career performances. He did similar things when Beal was out last year by averaging nearly 40 Y! points. Memphis is far from a menacing matchup as they sit 22nd in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. UTH ($27)

We weren't sure who would step up in Philly with James Harden (foot) injured, but Toby has been one of the primary beneficiaries. The forward has scored at least 28 Y! points in seven straight while providing a 36-point average. That's no surprise since Harris's minutes, shot attempts and usage are all up, and that'll continue as long as Harden's monster usage is out of the lineup. He's previously been a $30 player in this sort of role, and there's not enough talent in this Utah frontcourt to slow him down. There's also a chance Joel Embiid sits in the second half of a back-to-back set, which would make Harris the best per-dollar play on the board.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison Barnes, SAC vs. GSW ($17)

It's been a rough year for Harry B. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are doing everything for this offense, leaving Barnes with crumbs. That's led to him registering 29 or fewer fantasy points in all but one game this season. Barnes is also posting a 21-point average in those games, and he's had his two worst outings this year against these Warriors with 10 combined Yahoo points. That's hard to fathom, but it's no surprise since Barnes only took five shots across 43 minutes.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. BKN ($43)

The Lakers are a disaster, but it's no fault of Davis. This perennial All-Star has racked up at least 35 Yahoo points in every game this season, en route to a 48-point average. That alone makes him intriguing, but we love the usage bump without LeBron James. With King James off the floor this season, AD is posting a team-high 32 percent usage rate while averaging 1.5 Y! points per minute. That elite rate makes him tough to fade against Brooklyn, with the Nets allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Nicolas Claxton, BKN at LAL ($21)

Brooklyn doesn't offer many big bodies to match up with Davis, so that should force Claxton into a massive role. He's already enjoying a career year by averaging 36 fantasy points per game across his last seven. Clax is doing that damage in fewer than 30 minutes a night, and his average would be closer to 30-35 minutes if two of those games weren't blowouts. We don't expect that to happen here, and he should feast against a 26th-ranked Lakers defense. LA is also surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing centers, no thanks to their league-worst offense.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN at CLE ($27)

The Gobert experiment hasn't worked in Minnesota yet, and it makes him tough to use until the club figures out their roles. He's produced 28 or fewer fantasy points in six of his last eight games. You need at least 30 Yahoo points for Gobert to be a decent value, but it's almost impossible since he's taking fewer than seven shots a game. Rudy's rebounding used to carry his value, but that's down with Karl-Anthony Towns also in the picture. Facing the Cavs is also concerning as they surrender the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing centers.

