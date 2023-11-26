NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a lighter slate Saturday, we're back to normal here with seven games starting at 6 p.m. EST and all between a two-hour timespan. That's great from a DFS perspective since we should have almost all the injury news before filling out lineups. That's something we rarely see, and it has me excited to break down this Sunday slate after Jordan Poole got ruled out after lock yesterday.

Guards

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN vs. CHI ($23)

Dinwiddie struggled early on when Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons were taking all of the ball-handling duties, but he's been a different player since both got injured. With those two off the floor, Dinwiddie carries a 23 percent usage rate while averaging 1.1 Y! points per minute. He's also showcased a ridiculous upside with at least 49 Yahoo points from two of his last five outings, including 36 on Saturday. That's hard to find from a $23 player, and it looks even better since he produced at least 46 in two of his three matchups with Chicago last season.

Cole Anthony, ORL vs. CHA ($16)

This is some of the most confusing valuation on this slate. While Anthony is still coming off the bench, his workload has skyrocketed since Markelle Fultz got hurt. That's led to him scoring at least 25 fantasy points over six straight outings while generating a 30-point average. Anthony has also attempted double-digit shots from each. As long as he's doing that while logging 30 minutes a night, he should never be below $20. And we didn't even mention Charlotte ranks 25th in points allowed and 28th in defensive efficiency.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. TOR ($22)

LeVert is enjoying one of his best seasons, but we really can't trust him when this roster is at full health. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell just returned from injuries, and LeVert has never been the same player with those two available. He averaged over 30 Y! points in 30 games as a starter last year, but just 22 across 44 bench appearances. That's scary when looking at LeVert's recent form as he's posted 22 or fewer fantasy points in three consecutive outings.

(With all that said, this is the second half of a back-to-back. So if Mitchell or Garland sits, we wouldn't fade LeVert.)

Forwards

Al Horford, BOS vs. ATL ($16)

Big Al has been limited all season due to the roster depth, but he's always a solid DFS option whenever someone is being rested. That happens to be Kristaps Porzingis, which will likely move Horford into a 30-minute role as the starting center. In the one game KP missed, Horford dropped a season-high 40 Y! across 29 minutes. We've seen the former All-Star do that in the past, and Boston needs him out there for big minutes to oppose Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. We also don't mind that Atlanta ranks 27th in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency.

Kyle Anderson, MIN at MEM ($14)

We thought Anderson would step into the starting SF gig in the absence of Jaden McDaniels, yet they decided to run small with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. In any case, we expect him to receive a boost while McDaniels is out with 25-30 minutes in this expanded role. While KA has recently struggled, he's been amazing in that type of role before as he logged at least 29 minutes in 39 games since the start of last season while posting a 35-point average. That's excellent from a $14 player, and it's no surprise with the way he stuffs the stat sheet. Facing Memphis isn't as scary as it used to be as they're ranked 18th in defensive efficiency ratings. And in their four matchups last year, Anderson averaged 31 Y!.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, CHA at ORL ($23)

Hayward's situation is the same as LeVert. There are just too many cooks in the Charlotte kitchen with P.J. Washington, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges coming back this week. The return of Bridges was already limiting Hayward, who only scored 21 or fewer fantasy points in four of his last five games. He also lists a nightmarish 18-point average during that span and will have a hard time providing value at $23 with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams also a major part of the rotation. And Orlando carries the NBA's best defensive efficiency rating.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. SAS ($59)

We've been offering up value plays throughout this article because we need to get Jokic in our lineup. The two-time MVP is the most expensive player on the slate, but he's worth every penny. He's leading the NBA with 61 Yahoo points per game and has been even better since Jamal Murray went down with at least 64 from nine of his last 11 appearances. No player has 64 in nine games all year, let alone in a three-week stretch. The matchup is the icing on the cake as the Spurs sit 26th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed. In their most recent matchup, Jokic collected 37 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals.

Rudy Gobert, MIN at MEM ($27)

Gobert is enjoying a bounce-back season, and it's hard to believe he's still below $30. The big man has been well above that figure through most of his career and is averaging 35 Yahoo points. That alone is incredible from a $27 player, and it's paired with an elite floor as he's produced at least 25 Y! in 14 of 15 games. Those numbers should be easy to reach against Memphis since they're missing the two starting centers in Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman.

Center to Avoid

Mitchell Robinson, NYK vs. PHX ($20)

Robinson is one of the league's top defenders, though his fantasy upside is limited due to a lack of offense. The big man hasn't scored more than 13 raw points in any game and 32 or fewer fantasy points over 13 of 15 appearances. A ceiling like that makes Mitch-Rob a tough sell, especially since he's been under 20 Y! in three of his last six. Facing Phoenix is no easy task either as the club has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing centers this season.

