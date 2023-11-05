NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We were really pleased with yesterday's results with Tyrese Haliburton as our highlight player, and he rewarded us with 43 points and 12 assists. Our value plays weren't too shabby either as Michael Porter and Moritz Wagner were huge at unbelievably low salaries. We're going to look to build off of that momentum, but with only five games. There's still plenty of decent options, so let's get started with the Grizzlies top player.

Guards

Desmond Bane, MEM at POR ($38)

It's sad what's happened to Memphis this season having lost their first six games. Missing Ja Morant and Steven Adams is the main reason for the ineffective play, but it's allowing Bane to go off as he's leading the club with a 29 percent usage rate while averaging 44 Yahoo points per game. The most recent outing against this Portland team is his biggest asset as he dropped 71 Y! points in one of his best career performances. We don't expect Bane to duplicate that, but it's more likely since the Trail Blazers are surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing SGs.

Malcolm Brogdon, POR vs. MEM ($24)

Brogdon has always been underrated, and he's the only playmaker left in Portland. Trading away Damian Lillard started the rebuild, but losing Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons to injuries has left Brogdon to feast. That forced him into the starting lineup on Friday and he finished with a season-high 52 Yahoo points. That's no surprise since he managed at least 32 in three straight before that, and he's going to run the show for this shorthanded squad. We also don't mind Memphis is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs with Brogdon dropping those 52 Y! against them two days ago.

Guard to Avoid

Jaden Ivey, DET vs. PHX ($20)

Ivey was awesome during the final month of his rookie season, but fluky stretches like that happen for rebuilding teams. What made him so good was that Cade Cunningham was out, though the latter's return has forced Ivey into a bench role. This youngster has struggled in that demotion by only averaging 20 fantasy points across 21 minutes a night. We've said this before, but your average should never match your salary on Yahoo unless you're one of the best players in the league. Facing Phoenix is no easy task either as they're ranked 11th in defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Scottie Barnes, TOR at SAS ($33)

Barnes has taken over the Toronto offense with Fred VanVleet moving to Houston, and it's hard to understand why he's barely cracking $30. The former Rookie of the Year has registered at least 42 Yahoo points in all six games this season. That's the floor you see from a $40 player, and it's backed by a 47-point average. The matchup with San Antonio is sensational as the club ranked last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency last year.

Grant Williams, DAL vs. CHA ($15)

This is far from exciting, but Williams is too low at $15. This Dallas roster is one of the weakest in the NBA, and it's forcing G-Will to log 35 minutes a night. That alone is massive from a $15 player, especially since Williams has posted 30 and 36 Y! points in his two most recent appearances. All you need is 20-25 to be a solid value at $15, and he's only finished below that range once all season. We couldn't ask for a better matchup than Charlotte with a 25th-ranked defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GSW at CLE ($19)

Wiggins has been a valuable player for Golden State the last few years, yet he's having a hard time finding his role right now. The addition of Chris Paul and the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga has really hurt him because Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson run the show. That's left Wiggins with crumbs in this offense by only averaging 17 Yahoo points. That's a terrible total, and we obviously can't trust him against a top-5 Cleveland D.

Center

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. MEM ($27)

Ayton got off to a terrible start with his new team, but something has clicked the last week. It might be due to all of the absences in Portland as it's allowed him to score at least 44 Yahoo points in three straight. That's a heck of a run, but he should be provided every opportunity to take over this offense in a rebuilding year. One of those efforts came against the Grizzlies, which is no surprise since they sit 24th in total defense. They're also missing their starting center, which should allow Ayton to feast once again.

Center to Avoid

Marvin Bagley, DET vs. PHX ($18)

It's hard to understand why Bagley is $18. He was filling in when Jalen Duren was injured earlier in the week, but he's back to bench duties with Duren available again. He's received 16 or fewer minutes in four of his five games coming off the bench and hasn't cracked 23 Y! points in any game so far. That's a disaster from someone at that salary mainly since Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic and Xavier Tillman are all in the same range at the center position and represent much better options.

