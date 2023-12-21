NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA rolls along with eight more games on the schedule Thursday. There will be multiple teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so be sure to keep an eye out for injury reports throughout the day. With that in mind, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as some to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Ja Morant, MEM vs. IND ($42): Morant clearly looked ready in his return from a 25-game suspension. He logged 35 minutes Tuesday versus the Pelicans, scoring 57.2 Yahoo points along the way. He shot 12-for-24 from the field and 10-for-12 from the charity stripe. His attacking style of offense should leave him with a juicy stat line against the Pacers, who have played at the second-fastest pace and have the third-worst defensive rating in the league.

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. WAS ($26): Since returning from injury, Simons has averaged 26.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists over seven games. He attempted 20.6 shots per game during that span and should remain one of the Trail Blazers leading scorers, especially with Shaedon Sharpe (groin) having already been ruled out for this game. Also working in Simons' favor is that the Wizards have played at the fastest pace and have the second-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

D'Angelo Russell, LAL at MIN ($24): Russell couldn't get anything going against the Bulls on Wednesday, posting just two points and two assists. He only logged 28 minutes and took six shot attempts. With him scoring 21.6 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last six games, it will be difficult for him to turn things around versus a Timberwolves team that has the best defensive rating in the league.

FORWARD

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at POR ($35): Although it has been an ugly season for the Wizards, Kuzma is averaging career-highs in points (23.2) and assists (4.2), to go along with 6.0 rebounds per game. One of the keys to his success has been him shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Shot attempts should come in bunches for him in this matchup, leaving him with a high floor.

Patrick Williams, CHI vs. SA ($15): Injuries to Zach LaVine (foot) and Torrey Craig (heel) leave the Bulls lacking depth. Since LaVine went down, Williams has logged 34 minutes per game. That helped him score at least 27.6 Yahoo points six times over 10 games. The Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, so added playing time leaves Williams with the potential to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET vs. UTA ($25): Injuries have helped Thompson rejoin the starting lineup for the Pistons. The problem is, he still logged 24 minutes or fewer in each of the last three games. The coaching staff is clearly trying to reduce his role, so with his salary not coming at much of a discount, he's too risky to deploy in DFS.

CENTER

Chet Holmgren, OKC vs. LAC ($38): Holmgren has been making his presence felt on the defensive end, averaging 4.7 blocks over his last seven games. During that stretch, he also provided 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Clippers have been playing much better lately, but they still don't have a ton of size up front. They also have several players who like to attack the paint, which could lead to plenty of shot-blocking opportunities for Holmgren.

Walker Kessler, UTA at DET ($20): This is a great matchup for Kessler with Jalen Duren (ankle) out. However, his inconsistent minutes have made him a risky option. His last four games are a good example of what he provides. In two of those games, he scored at least 44.8 Yahoo points. In the other two, he scored 23.0 Yahoo points or fewer both times. Kessler is worth considering, but he's a better option in tournament play than cash contests.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL at MIL ($24): After missing 20 straight games with a finger injury, Carter took the floor Wednesday against the Heat. He played just 23 minutes, posting eight points and six rebounds along the way. Given how long he was out and that this is the second game of a back-to-back set, limited playing time is likely in the cards for him again.

