NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 3

There won't be much action to speak off in the NBA on Tuesday with just two games on the schedule. The first game has the Warriors playing another game on the road, this time against the Magic. The second matchup features a battle between 4-3 teams when the Thunder take on the Nuggets. The Thunder have Josh Giddey back from injury, making them a more dangerous opponent. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Stephen Curry, GS at ORL ($43): In a bit of a surprise, Curry only attempted 14 shots in the Warriors' loss to the Heat on Tuesday. He had attempted at least 22 shots in six of the Warriors' first seven games. Still, he produced a great stat line with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. The Magic are reeling with injuries at point guard right now, so don't expect them to be able to slow down Curry.

Jalen Suggs, ORL vs. GS ($17): The Magic really needed some guard reinforcements, and they got it Monday in the form of Suggs returning from injury. He was rusty, shooting just 3-for-14 from the field on his way to scoring nine points. However, with plenty of playing time likely coming his way in this game, he has the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at ORL ($20): The good news is that Thompson logged 31 minutes against the Heat. The bad news is that he shot only 7-for-19 from the field. He's off to a slow start, shooting 35.1 percent from the field. Until he shows signs of coming out of his slump, it might be best to avoid him in DFS.

FORWARDS

Michael Porter, DEN at OKC ($22): Porter hasn't skipped a beat after missing nearly all of last season. He's shot 46.9 percent from the field, averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers per game. He's jacking up 7.8 three-pointers per game and hitting them at a rate of 48.9 percent. That kind of efficiency likely won't hold up over the course of the season, but with his role as one of the primary scorers for the Nuggets, he's still a great option.

Bol Bol, ORL vs. GS ($18): Bol has talent, but he wasn't able to find his way onto the court much for the Nuggets. Now a member of the Magic, he's averaging 22 minutes per game. He's made a case to remain in a more prominent role, averaging 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He's shooting a robust 65.5 percent from the field and has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS at ORL ($20): Green attempted only three shots against the Heat, while also dishing out a season-low three assists. He remains an afterthought in the Warriors' scoring attack, recording only a 14.0 percent strikeout rate. While the Magic are lacking at guard right now, they have depth up front, so don't be surprised if Green provides an underwhelming stat line.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at OKC ($56): Talk about a mismatch. Jokic gives most teams problems with his ability to dominate a game in so many different ways. Now he'll face a Thunder team that is rolling out the likes of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Mike Muscala at center. They don't have the size to slow down Jokic.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC vs. DEN ($11): Robinson-Earl is only averaging 17 minutes per game this season, so it's difficult to get overly excited about him. However, he might be asked to play more in this matchup to guard Jokic. We only have two games on the slate, so we don't exactly have a bevy of options to choose from at center. If you want to fade Jokic, Robinson-Earl could play enough minutes to have a chance at providing value.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at ORL ($13): Not much to see here. Looney is still starting for the Warriors, but he's scored fewer than 20 Yahoo points in four of eight games. He's only reached double figures in points one time and has yet to grab double-digit rebounds in a game. If the Warriors race out to a big lead early against this inferior Magic team, Looney could also see added time on the bench in the second half.

