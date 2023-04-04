NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After having the day off Monday, the NBA returns with a massive 13-game slate Tuesday. There will be playoff seeding up for grabs in some games, while many others will be impacted by injuries. Let's highlight some players to consider targeting on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Stephen Curry, GS vs. OKC ($42): This game has significant playoff implications, so both teams should play their starters as usual. Plenty of points could be scored in a game that features the top two teams in the league in pace of play. In two previous meetings against the Thunder this season, Curry has scored 64.6 and 51.7 Yahoo points, respectively.

Svi Mykhailiuk, CHA vs. TOR ($14): The Hornets continue to limp towards the finish line with most of their regular starters out. Their limited depth chart has resulted in Mykhailiuk starting each of the last five games. After taking a couple of games to get his feet under him, Mykhailiuk has scored at least 26.9 Yahoo points in three straight games. That included him scoring 41.3 Yahoo points against these same Raptors on Sunday.

Guard to Avoid

Marcus Smart, BOS at PHI ($18): The Celtics have been involved in some lopsided outcomes lately, which has contributed to Smart playing fewer than 30 minutes in four of the last five games. This matchup should be closer, but Smart shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and having a paltry 17.6 percent usage rate doesn't help his cause. Further working against him is that the 76ers have the eighth-best defensive rating in the league.

Forwards

Pascal Siakam, TOR at CHA ($39): This is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Raptors. They play the Celtics on Wednesday, which should be a much tougher foe. OG Anunoby (ankle) and Gary Trent Jr. (back) are both questionable for Tuesday, so they could be held out in preparation for Wednesday. If that's the case, Siakam could be looking at an expanded workload. Even if they do play, Siakam scored 60.9 Yahoo points against the Hornets on Sunday.

Corey Kispert, WAS vs. MIL ($12): With the Wizards falling out of the playoff hunt, we may have seen the last of Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) for the season. They have turned to Kispert to pick up added playing time, leaving him to log at least 33 minutes in each of the last five games. During that span, he averaged 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.4 three-pointers. Expect him to be on the floor a ton in this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Kevin Durant, PHO vs. SA ($44): This game has blowout written all over it. The Spurs are going nowhere fast and have ruled out several key players again. The Suns are 26-12 at home, while the Spurs are 7-32 on the road. Since Durant just recently came back from injury, the Suns might decide to anchor him to the bench for the majority of the second half if they have already built up a big lead by then.

Centers

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. SAC ($25): The Pelicans have gone 7-2 over their last nine games to put themselves in the driver's seat for a playoff spot. One of their main contributors during that span has been Valanciunas, who averaged 17.6 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He averaged 30 minutes during that nine-game stretch, a jump compared to his season average of 25 minutes per game. Look for him to continue to play plenty against the Kings, who have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Drew Eubanks, POR at MEM ($14): The Trail Blazers are another losing team that has already packed it in. They have turned to Eubanks to man the middle down the stretch, starting him in each of the last six games. While his numbers aren't off the charts, he did score a least 29.7 Yahoo points in four of those games.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at WAS ($25): This is another game with significant blowout potential. It is also the first game of a back-to-back set for the Bucks, who will play the Bulls on Wednesday. If they race out to an early lead against the shorthanded Wizards, Lopez might not play much in the second half.

