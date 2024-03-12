NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Monday's seven-game schedule in the NBA brings an interesting slate on Yahoo. There are some great top-tier options, as well as a few potential bargains. Let's dig into some of the top players to target, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC vs. IND ($56): Gilgeous-Alexnader is a top DFS option whenever the Thunder are in action. He's one of the best scorers in the league. On top of that, he's averaging 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Look for him to produce a juicy stat line against a Pacers team that has played at the second-fastest pace in the league.

Fred VanVleet, HOU at SA ($35): The Rockets could be without Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee) for the remainder of the season. Cam Whitmore (knee) has also been ruled out for this matchup with the Spurs, further compromising the Rockets' depth chart. VanVleet should be in a leading role and the Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace in the league. For those who want to fade Gilgeous-Alexander, VanVleet is a great choice at a much cheaper salary.

Guard to Avoid

Buddy Hield, PHI at NY ($20): Tyrese Maxey (concussion) is set to make his return after missing each of the last four games. That should mean fewer shot attempts for Hield, who has logged 28 minutes or fewer in four of the last five games. The Knicks are sporting the eighth-best defensive rating in the league, which further hurts Hield's case in DFS.

FORWARDS

Victor Wembanyama, SA vs. HOU ($52): This one will require some monitoring. Wembanyama made his return from an ankle injury to score 54.3 Yahoo points against the Warriors on Monday. There is a chance that he could sit out for rest Tuesday. However, if he plays, he could dominate a Rockets team that is very thin up front with Sengun out.

Jake LaRavia, MEM vs. WAS ($10): It's going to be another ugly depth chart for the Grizzlies. Among the more significant names that have been ruled out already are Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) and Vince Williams (knee). LaRavia, who has scored at least 25.2 Yahoo points in each of the last four games, has the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC vs. IND ($21): Hayward has not logged more than 19 minutes in any game since joining the Thunder. That has left him to average 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over 10 games. Even if Jalen Williams (ankle) is unable to take the floor, Hayward might not play enough to justify his salary.

CENTERS

Paul Reed, PHI at NY ($17): It looks like Reed is finally starting to settle into extended playing time. Over the last six games, he has averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 blocks. When he faced the Knicks on Sunday, he scored 33.9 Yahoo points over 28 minutes. Given his cheap salary, he doesn't come with much risk for their rematch, but he does have noteworthy upside.

Jock Landale, HOU at SA ($10): It will be interesting to see how the Rockets adjust to Sengun being out. They could go small, giving Jabari Smith extended time at center. Even if they do that, Landale will still probably play more than the nine minutes per game he has averaged for the season. When Sengun went down against the Kings on Sunday, Landale scored 24.0 Yahoo points over 17 minutes. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him play more than 20 minutes against the Spurs, making him a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. PHI ($24): Hartenstein continues to play limited minutes since returning from an Achilles injury. He has not logged more than 24 minutes in any of his last five games, averaging just 5.4 points and 7.0 rebounds during that span. Considering that his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, he's not someone to target.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.