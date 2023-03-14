NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be plenty more action in the NBA on Tuesday with eight games on the schedule. Among the headline matchups will be the Bucks facing the Suns, both of which will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Here are some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Mikal Bridges, BKN at OKC ($29): Bridges has taken on a leading scoring role for the Nets, averaging 25.7 points to go along with a 27.8 percent usage rate over 13 games. Up next is a matchup against a Thunder team that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league. With plenty of shot attempts likely coming his way, Bridges might be too good to pass up at this reasonable salary.

Jalen Suggs, ORL at SA ($15): The Magic appear to finally be giving Suggs extended playing time. He is only averaging 24 minutes for the season, but he has averaged 30 minutes over the last five games. That helped him score at least 28.8 Yahoo point three times. The potential for added minutes against a Spurs team that has the worst defensive rating in the league makes Suggs a great option in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Devin Vassell, SA vs. ORL ($22): Vassell hasn't been able to find his groove since returning from injury, shooting 38.2 percent from the field over four games. His playing time is trending in the right direction, including him logging 33 minutes against the Thunder on Sunday. However, until he shows signs of coming out of his slump, it might be best to avoid him in DFS.

FORWARDS

Evan Mobley, CLE at CHA ($32): Jarrett Allen (eye) has been ruled out again, leaving Mobley to shoulder more of the load up front for the Cavaliers. Allen also sat out against the Hornets on Sunday, a game in which Mobley finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. He logged 39 minutes in that game, and should be looking at a heavy workload again in their rematch.

RJ Barrett, NY at POR ($21): Jalen Brunson (foot) is unlikely to play, meaning he will likely be out for the fifth time in the last six games for the Knicks. Barrett scored at least 38.0 Yahoo points in three of the four previous games that Brunson has missed, scoring in bunches in those matchups. With the Trail Blazers having the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league, Barrett has the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL at NO ($22): Vanderbilt has started 10 straight games for the Lakers, averaging 26 minutes during that span. While he is a very good rebounder, he only averaged 5.7 shot attempts across those 10 games. That contributed to him scoring 25.3 Yahoo points or fewer eight times. Don't expect him to all of a sudden receive a significant number of shot attempts in this matchup.

CENTERS

Nic Claxton, BKN at OKC ($27): This is a great matchup for Claxton when factoring in that the Thunder have allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league. The last time he faced them, he produced 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks over 33 minutes. While his production has been down a bit since they Nets made major changes at the trade deadline, this matchup is as enticing as it gets for opposing centers.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. CLE ($16): Promising rookie Mark Williams (thumb) is set to miss his third straight game for the Hornets. Richards started both of the last two games with him out, scoring 36.6 and 42.4 Yahoo points, respectively. The Cavaliers are a great defensive team, but the combination of Allen being out for them and Richards set to play more makes him an appealing option at a cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Jusuf Nurkic, POR vs. NY ($17): Nurkic has started all three games since returning from injury, but he played 17 minutes or fewer in two of them. He only logged 10 minutes against the Pelicans on Sunday, posting two rebounds without scoring a single point. Richards' salary is a dollar cheaper and he's been much more productive lately, so there is no need to take a chance on Nurkic.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.