NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings four playoff games for us to enjoy Wednesday. The Knicks, Lakers and Heat will all be looking to advance to the next round, while the Warriors and Kings will battle to break a 2-2 in their series. Let's try to add to the excitement for the evening by playing Yahoo DFS. Here are some players to target for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE vs. NY ($35): Mitchell struggled in Game 4, shooting just 5-for-18 from the field. He went 2-for-10 from behind the arc over the two games in New York, which is not the norm for him since he shot 38.6 percent on three-pointers during the regular season. With the Cavaliers returning home and facing elimination, look for Mitchell to bounce back with a big scoring performance.

Malik Monk, SAC vs. GS ($17): After being held to four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field in Game 3, Monk bounced back to score 16 points over 28 minutes in Game 4. He hasn't been efficient, but he has still averaged 17.5 points in this series, to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Even if De'Aaron Fox (finger) does try to play, he could be limited. That should mean more scoring opportunities for Monk.

Guard to Avoid

Immanuel Quickley, NY at CLE ($18): Quickley has mostly been a non-factor in this series. He hasn't played more than 24 minutes off the bench in any game and the only two games that he reached double figures in the scoring column were the two blowouts. In Game 4, he was scoreless over 19 minutes. There's just not enough upside here to justify rolling with Quickley.

FORWARDS

LeBron James, LAL at MEM ($48): James hauled in 20 rebounds in Game 4, marking his third double-double of the series. He recorded nine rebounds in the one game he failed to accomplish that feat; he recorded nine rebounds. With at least 46.3 Yahoo points in all four games, James is one of the safer options for this slate, regardless of position.

Caleb Martin, MIA at MIL ($12): The Heat's lack of depth means that Martin has the opportunity for an expanded role. He has quietly had a good series, scoring at least 27.2 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. It's difficult to find viable value options with teams riding their starters more during the playoffs, so Martin being available at such a cheap salary makes him too good to pass up.

Forward to Avoid

Julius Randle, NY at CLE ($31): It has been an uphill battle in this series for Randle. The Cavaliers have a strong defensive frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, contributing to Randle shooting just 32.3 percent across the four games. Playing time hasn't typically been a problem for him, but with him struggling again in Game 4, he only logged 27 minutes. Given his salary, there is too much risk that comes with adding him to your lineup.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. GS ($42): The Warriors have done a good job of limiting Sabonis offensively, holding him to 15 points or fewer in three of the four games. However, his ability to contribute in other areas still enabled him to score at least 37.8 Yahoo points in all four games. If Fox sits out, or plays and is limited, Sabonis could end up with the ball in his hands even more.

Xavier Tillman, MEM vs. LAL ($18): Injuries to the Grizzlies' frontcourt have left Tillman with a starting role. He got off to a quiet start in this series, scoring just 13.1 Yahoo points over 22 minutes in Game 1. However, he has logged at least 32 minutes and scored at least 32.4 Yahoo points in each game since. For those who want to fade the top-tier center options, Tillman's secure starting role makes him a great target.

Center to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. MIA ($18): An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 forced Portis back into the starting five. However, Giannis returned in Game 4, pushing Portis back to the bench. Not only did Portis move to the bench, but he logged just 13 minutes. Extended minutes might be difficult for him to find again with the Bucks facing elimination and likely wanting to lean heavily on Giannis and Brook Lopez up front.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.