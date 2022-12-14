NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action across the NBA, with 10 games on the schedule Wednesday. One team to keep an eye out for is the Warriors, who will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set when they face the Pacers in Indiana. Given how they previously handled back-to-back sets, we could see multiple starters sit out. The Kings will also be playing for the second consecutive night, taking on a Raptors team without OG Anunoby (hip) for at least the next week. As far as the players who are expected to take the floor go, here are some to consider for your Yahoo lineups and a few to avoid.

Guards

Terry Rozier, CHA vs. DET ($33): With the Hornets dealing with injuries at guard, Rozier is averaging a career-high 37 minutes per game. He's been a consistent source of production in a leading role, averaging 36.3 Yahoo points per game. This is an excellent matchup for him to stay hot, considering the Pistons have the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Jaylen Nowell, MIN at LAC ($12): Nowell has stepped up his production with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out, providing 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last eight games. D'Angelo Russell (knee) is listed as questionable, so if he is also out, Nowell could become one of the top supporting scorers for Anthony Edwards. Even if Russell does play, Nowell's role with Towns out makes him appealing at such a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Bruce Brown, DEN vs. WAS ($19): Brown is an essential player for the Nuggets who can defend multiple positions. He has been starting with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out, logging an average of 34 minutes over the last nine games. The problem is he scored 23.7 Yahoo points or fewer five times during that span. His 16.6 percent usage rate should continue to limit his upside.

Forwards

Julius Randle, NY at CHI ($36): Despite being ejected after logging only 27 minutes against the Kings on Sunday, Randle still scored 39.1 Yahoo points. Before that, he scored 64.9 and 49.4 Yahoo points, respectively, in his last two games. The absence of Obi Toppin (lower leg) means that Randle should continue to play as many minutes as he can handle in a matchup against the inconsistent Bulls.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at IND ($15): It wouldn't be a surprise if some combination of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green got the night off. Andrew Wiggins (groin) is also set to miss his fifth straight game. Kuminga has scored at least 22.5 Yahoo points in each of the last three games and could take on a leading role if the Warriors do rest more of their stars.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison Barnes, SAC at TOR ($17): Barnes has been an important veteran for a Kings team that hopes to make a run at a playoff spot. However, he's not asked to score much, leaving him with a 16.9 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him averaging a modest 24.2 Yahoo points per game. A matchup against a Raptors team that ranks inside the top 10 in defensive rating likely won't help his cause.

Centers

Pascal Siakam, TOR vs. SAC ($45): Siakam leads the Raptors with a 29.1 percent usage rate; no other player tops 23.9 percent. The Raptors will be without OG Anunoby (hip) for at least the next week, which should give Siakam even more scoring opportunities. This has all the makings of a stellar stat line coming from him against a Kings team that allowed 123 points to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Charles Bassey, SA vs. POR ($13): Already without Jakob Poeltl (knee), the Spurs are poised to also be without Zach Collins (ankle) for this game. That should leave Bassey to play a lot, and possibly even start. He has logged at least 20 minutes in six games this season, averaging 7.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. With his potential to approach 30 minutes in this game, he could provide significant value.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL vs. CLE ($19): Wood produced yet another dud Monday, scoring 14.5 Yahoo points against the Thunder. He only played 20 minutes as the Mavericks continue to put him in a limited role off the bench. Add in a matchup against the formidable defensive duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and it's tough to envision Wood providing one of his finer performances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.