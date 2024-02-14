NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a tricky 13-game slate in the NBA. For many teams, this will be their final game before the All-Star break. That has already resulted in some players being ruled out, while several other key DFS options are listed as questionable. As we try to wade through all of the injuries, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Austin Reaves, LAL at UTA ($25): The Lakers just played Tuesday against the Pistons, a game in which Reaves scored 36.4 Yahoo points. That extended his streak of seven straight games with at least 31.3 Yahoo points. LeBron James is reportedly going to sit out against the Jazz, so expect Reaves to carry an even heavier workload.

Tre Mann, CHA vs. ATL ($10): Mann has started both games since joining the Hornets and should be locked into that role until LaMelo Ball (ankle) returns. He scored at least 28.3 Yahoo points in both games, including when he approached a triple-double Monday against the Pacers. Facing a Hawks team that has played at the third-fastest pace and has the third-worst defensive rating in the league makes Mann a stellar value option at the minimum salary.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. LAC ($21): It has been a rough stretch for Thompson, who is shooting only 38.2 percent from the field over his last 10 games. During that span, he also averaged just 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He's not worth the risk during a slate that has so many other appealing options.

FORWARDS

Miles Bridges, CHA vs. ATL ($36): Bridges has shown a very high ceiling, scoring at least 45.7 Yahoo points in four of the last five games. He is playing a ton, averaging a career-high 37 minutes per game this season. With Ball out, he and Brandon Miller are left to shoulder the bulk of the scoring responsibilities for the Hornets. Combine his heavy usage rate with this excellent matchup and he stands out at the forward spot.

Norman Powell, LAC at GS ($13): The Clippers have already ruled out Kawhi Leonard (thigh) for this matchup. It will mark just the fifth game that he has missed this season. His absence could lead to more minutes and shot attempts for Powell, who is shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from behind the arc this season. The last time he faced the Warriors, he scored 21 points over 36 minutes in a game that Paul George missed.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NY at ORL ($20): Bogdanovic has come off the bench in both of his first two games with the Knicks. That contributed to him scoring 21.8 Yahoo points or fewer both times. A reduced role against a Magic team that has the fourth-best defensive rating in the league is not a recipe for success.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA at PHI ($40): The Heat are currently playing without Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder). With them out Tuesday against the Bucks, Adebayo scored 49.9 Yahoo points. While this is the second game of a back-to-back set, Adebayo logged a modest 31 minutes Tuesday. This is a great spot for him to thrive against a 76ers team that is playing without Joel Embiid (knee).

Marvin Bagley, WAS at NO ($12): The Pelicans have a lot of size up front, so the Wizards are going to need Bagley to step up in this matchup. After being limited in his first game back from injury, Bagley logged 28 minutes in a start against the Mavericks on Monday. He finished that game with 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. With plenty of minutes likely coming his way again, he is a great option at near the minimum salary.

Center to Avoid

Zach Collins, SA at DAL ($20): A lack of playing time continues to be a problem for Collins. Over his last 10 games, he has topped 20 minutes just one time. During that span, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. With Victor Wembanyama healthy again, expect Collins to remain in his limited role.

