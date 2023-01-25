NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a packed slate with 20 teams in action. There are a few exciting matchups, including the 76ers hosting the Nets and the Bucks taking on the Nuggets. Two Western Conference powerhouses will also face off when the Warriors host the Grizzlies. Let's get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups and a few to avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. TOR ($35): The Kings didn't need much offense from Fox in their blowout win over the Grizzlies on Monday. He scored just 17 points, breaking his streak of seven straight games with at least 23 points. However, he was still excellent, with five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. After recording 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists the last time he faced the Raptors, he carries a high floor into their rematch.

Delon Wright, WAS at HOU ($13): Wright continued to be a solid contributor off the bench for the Wizards on Tuesday, scoring 31.6 Yahoo points against the Mavericks. Not only did he dish out six assists, but he had yet another game with multiple steals. His ability to rack up steals could take center stage in a matchup against a Rockets team that has averaged the most turnovers per game in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Markelle Fultz, ORL vs. IND ($23): Fultz has had a couple of big performances of late, but he continues to struggle to provide consistent production. Over his last five games, he has scored 21.3 Yahoo points or fewer three times. There are plenty of other viable options for this busy slate, so taking a chance on Fultz having one of his better performances isn't necessary.

FORWARDS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at HOU ($33): The Wizards will need even more scoring from Kuzma with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out for at least a week. He was busy against the Mavericks, scoring 30 points over 37 minutes. The Rockets have the third-worst defensive rating in the league, leaving Kuzma with the potential to score in bunches.

Kenyon Martin Jr., HOU vs. WAS ($15): Martin has started the last six games with Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out. His stats haven't exactly jumped off the page in that role, but he did score at least 25.4 Yahoo points four times. That makes him someone who is at least worth considering in tournament play against a Wizards team that could have tired legs playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. DEN ($21): After sitting out for over a month with a knee injury, Middleton returned to the floor Monday against the Pistons. He came off the bench, scoring just eight points over 15 minutes. The Bucks are likely to take a cautious approach given his injury issues this season, so expect Middleton to remain limited for at least one more game.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. WAS ($35): Martin isn't the only member of the Rockets who has seen increased production with Porter out. Over the last six games, Sengun has averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers. With the Wizards being shorthanded at center, Sengun has an excellent opportunity to continue his hot streak.

Precious Achiuwa, TOR at SAC ($14): The Raptors play their starters heavy minutes, which doesn't leave many opportunities for some of their bench players. However, when they go to their second unit, they rely on Achiuwa, who has played at least 26 minutes in four of the last six games. Going back even further, he has scored at least 21.3 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games. The Raptors potentially getting OG Anunoby (ankle) back isn't exactly great news for Achiuwa, but he could still see enough playing time to provide value at this cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr. ORL vs. IND ($20): The Magic may have a losing record, but they are a formidable opponent. They have a ton of size up front, and they gained even more depth in that regard, with Jonathan Isaac returning Monday. Carter still played 33 minutes in that game against the Celtics, posting 21 points and 11 rebounds. The problem with Carter is that he hasn't been consistent, scoring fewer than 20 Yahoo points in two of his last four games. A matchup against a good defensive center in Myles Turner might not help his cause.

