NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 31

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a loaded slate consisting of 10 games. There are a ton of injuries across the league, which will create some interesting options in DFS. Let's highlight some of the top players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO at BKN ($43): Booker has scored at least 48.1 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games. Not only did he have four games with at least 44 points during that span, but he also had at least nine combined rebounds and assists six times. His ability to stuff the stat sheet in different areas should leave him with a high floor again.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI at CHA ($10): The Bulls are running out of healthy players. They will play this game without Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), Torrey Craig (heel) and Dalen Terry (ankle). Dosunmu has logged at least 30 minutes in four straight games, which helped him score at least 28.9 Yahoo points three times. A ton of minutes versus a Hornets team that has the worst defensive rating in the league gives Dosunmu the potential to be a significant bargain.

Guard to Avoid

Terry Rozier, MIA vs. SAC ($39): The good news for Rozier was that he scored 21 points against the Suns on Monday. However, he chipped in just two rebounds and three assists in the lopsided loss for the Heat. Since joining the team, he has not scored more than 29.9 Yahoo points in any of their four games. The Heat don't need him to score like the Hornets did, so his production could continue to be muted.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI at CHA ($39): DeRozan logged 42 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight game in which he has played at least 40 minutes. With the Bulls being shorthanded, DeRozan averaged 40 minutes over their last 13 games. During that span, he put up 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals. Expect him to at least approach 40 minutes Wednesday, as well.

Josh Green, DAL at MIN ($12): Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) have been ruled out for this game, while Dante Exum (knee) is listed as doubtful. Since moving into the starting lineup, Green has averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 12 games. With more shot attempts likely coming his way, he's a viable tournament option.

Forward to Avoid

Evan Mobley, CLE vs. DET ($36): After missing more than a month with a knee injury, Mobley made his return Monday against the Clippers. He jumped right back into the starting lineup, but he logged only 21 minutes. The Cavaliers likely won't push him to play 30 minutes against one of the worst teams in the league, making it difficult to justify him at this salary.

CENTERS

Nikola Vucevic, CHA at CHA ($31): Vucevic is not a good defensive player, but he does have the ability to help stretch the floor on offense. The problem is, he's shooting only 27.0 percent from behind the arc this season. While that has capped his upside, he still has a high floor because of the Bulls missing so many players. Entering this matchup with the Hornets, he has scored at least 32.1 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games.

Nick Richards, CHA vs. CHI ($18): Mark Williams (back) remains out for the Hornets, leaving Richards as their starting center. Although he scored only 19.1 Yahoo points versus the Knicks on Monday, the positive was that he logged 37 minutes. Before that, he had scored at least 32.9 Yahoo points in four straight games. For those looking to save money at the center position, Richards is one of the more appealing options.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. DAL ($31): Since Doncic and Irving will be out, this game has blowout written all over it. If the Timberwolves build a big lead early, Gobert might not play much in the second half. Given the myriad of choices for this busy slate, there's no need to take a chance on Gobert playing enough to warrant his salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.