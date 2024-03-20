NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a light schedule Tuesday, the NBA brings eight games to the table Wednesday. There are some exciting matchups among them, including when the Celtics host the Bucks. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some of the top players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Haliburton, IND at DET ($50): The Pistons are usually a team to attack in DFS because they have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. They will really be tested by the Pacers, who have the second-best offensive rating. Haliburton has faced the Pistons three times already this season and scored at least 42.4 Yahoo points in each of them. Expect him to have a high floor again.

Gary Trent, TOR vs. SAC ($12): The Raptors will take on the Kings without four of their regular starters. The lone one left will be Trent, who has taken on an expanded role with their depth chart being so depleted. Over his last six games, he has averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals. With all of the shot attempts he can handle likely coming his way, he is an excellent option in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Buddy Hield, PHI at PHO ($20): A move to the second unit has been bad news for Hield. He has logged an average of only 23 minutes across five games in the role. That has contributed to him scoring 21.8 Yahoo points or fewer in each of the last four games. Until he starts to see more time on the floor, he's not worth considering at this salary.

FORWARDS

Desmond Bane, MEM at GS ($38): Despite the Grizzlies having nothing left to play for, Bane has returned after missing two months with an ankle injury. He jumped right back into significant playing time, starting and logging at least 32 minutes in both games since making his return. He didn't look rusty, either, scoring 36.1 and 44.0 Yahoo points. With their depth chart still decimated by injuries, Bane has a clear path to a leading role moving forward.

Bruce Brown, TOR vs. SAC ($18): Brown is likely going to play an expanded role against the Kings with the Raptors missing so many players. He has already logged at least 30 minutes in three of his last four games, which helped him score at least 25.3 Yahoo points three times. Although his ceiling isn't all that high, his low salary still makes him someone to at least consider.

Forward to Avoid

Kawhi Leonard, LAC at POR ($45): This game has blowout written all over it. Not only do the Trail Blazers have one of the worst records in the league, but they continue to be plagued by injuries. If the Clippers race out to a big lead early, we might not see much of Leonard in the second half.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at TOR ($48): Sabonis has recorded a staggering 50-straight double-doubles. Over the course of that incredible streak, he averaged 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The Raptors are down to Kelly Olynyk and Jontay Porter at center, which will make slowing down Sabonis even more difficult. There is some blowout potential here, but Sabonis is still one of the top centers to target.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO vs. PHI ($27): The 76ers have been using Paul Reed and Mo Bamba to hold down the fort at center with Joel Embiid (knee) out. That duo will have their hands full against Nurkic, who brings a ton of size and strength to the paint. Over his last 11 games, he has averaged 10.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks. For those looking to fade Sabonis, Nurkic makes for a great alternative option.

Center to Avoid

Jarrett Allen, CLE vs. MIA ($33): It's never fun to face Bam Adebayo. Allen has taken on the Heat twice this season, scoring 8.8 and 21.3 Yahoo points in both games. Not having Evan Mobley (ankle) and Donovan Mitchell (nose) does leave Allen with a higher upside, but he comes with a lot of risk based on this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.