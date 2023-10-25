NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday was the start of the NBA regular season, but Wednesday brings the first big slate. There are 12 games on the schedule, leaving us with a ton of options to sift through on Yahoo. Here are some players to target for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. WAS ($39): Haliburton's first full season with the Pacers couldn't have gone much better. He became a fantasy superstar, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game. He was also efficient, shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. The only downside was that he was limited to 56 games because of injury. Expect him to start the season off on the right foot against a rebuilding Wizards team that doesn't have great perimeter defenders.

Anfernee Simons, POR at LAC ($21): There are a lot of shots up for grabs with Damian Lillard no longer in town. Simons is already coming off the most productive season of his career in which he averaged 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game, while recording a 25.1 percent usage rate. As one of the focal points of their scoring attack this season, he provides significant upside at a salary that won't destroy your budget.

Guard to Avoid

Killian Hayes, DET at MIA ($24): With Cade Cunningham going down early with an injury, Hayes averaged 28.3 minutes over 76 games last season. He shot just 37.7 percent from the field, but his increased playing time enabled him to provide 10.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. Now that Cunningham is healthy again, it will be difficult for Hayes to see as much time on the floor this season.

FORWARDS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at IND ($28): Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are no longer on the Wizards. The team brought in Jordan Poole, but there are still a lot of shots available because of their departures. Enter Kuzma, who is never one to shy away from trying to score. Last season, he averaged 21.2 points per game to go along with a 27.9 percent usage rate. With him and Poole leading the way, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him approach a 30 percent usage rate this season.

Saddiq Bey, ATL at CHA ($11): The Hawks finally cleared up some of the logjam that they had at forward, trading John Collins to the Jazz this summer. They still have plenty of viable options, including Bey, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin. Still, Bey could be in line for a bump in playing time and might even be in their starting five. If he can play around 25 to 28 minutes, he can score enough to provide value at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, BKN vs. CLE ($22): Johnson is primed to be one of the primary scoring options for the Nets this season. However, he dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has said that Johnson will see limited playing time in this game, making him someone to avoid.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs DET ($27): All of the buzz surrounding the Heat this offseason was the possibility of them acquiring Lillard. That never came to fruition, and they were left out of most free-agent moves as a result of them waiting to see how the Lillard situation played out. They lost both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Josh Richardson (foot) was their most significant addition, but he won't play against the Pistons. The Heat will need to rely heavily on Jimmy Butler and Adebayo to have success, which leaves Adebayo with a high floor.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at IND ($17): Gafford enters the season as the starting center for the Wizards. He started 47 games last season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in that role. A matchup against Myles Turner may not be ideal, but added playing time and a cheap salary still makes Gafford someone to consider.

Center to Avoid

Kelly Olynyk, UTA vs. SAC ($24): Olynyk provided the Jazz with a valuable veteran presence last season, averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over 29 minutes per game. However, they have a deeper frontcourt heading into this campaign after trading for Collins and drafting Taylor Hendricks in the first round. With a decline in playing time likely coming, Olynyk's salary doesn't make him very appealing.

