NBA Fantasy Start/Sit: Continue Starting Vasilije Micic, Dalano Banton and Trayce Jackson-Davis

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be considered for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

The fantasy postseason is upon us, and we're gifted a highly favorable scoring period in terms of schedule. Nearly every team in the league is playing a full four-game week, offering us the highest inventory of the season in that regard. We also have plenty of squads still fighting for postseason positioning and some non-contenders that have shut down veterans, offering up some valuable opportunities for players who have low roster/start rates.

The fantasy postseason is upon us, and we're gifted a highly favorable scoring period in terms of schedule. Nearly every team in the league is playing a full four-game week, offering us the highest inventory of the season in that regard. We also have plenty of squads still fighting for postseason positioning and some non-contenders that have shut down veterans, offering up some valuable opportunities for players who have low roster/start rates.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be considered for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 23:

Guards

Start: Vasilije Micic, Hornets

32% roster rate

Micic holds firm in this spot after a productive last three games where he averaged 10.3 points, 11.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. The first-year NBA guard does continue to struggle with his shot, but with LaMelo Ball having recently been ruled out the rest of the way due to his ankle injury and Micic having a firm hold of the starting point guard job, he's certainly worth considering on yet another four-game week for Charlotte.

Start: Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers

44% roster rate

Banton has filled a bench role over the last seven games despite some productive starting assignments in several contests before that stretch. However, the fact he's on the second unit hasn't really been an obstacle, as Banton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across a robust 32 minutes per contest in that span. The Blazers have every incentive to continue rolling out young players and preserving the likes of Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Anfernee Simons (knee), who both are expected to remain out to start Portland's four-game week; therefore, Banton should see plenty of run and opportunity in whatever capacity he's utilized in.

Sit: Jamal Murray, Nuggets

53% start rate

Murray is the first of three name players I'm saddling with Sit designations this week. He's the first of two that earn that label due primarily to injury concerns, as Murray is dealing with a knee injury that's now sidelined him for five straight games going into the new week. The Nuggets are still very much in play for the top seed in the West, but they naturally will prioritize having a healthy Murray in the postseason. With Denver also having just three games to work with, rostering Murray could backfire at a critical time of the fantasy season.

Forwards

Start: Khris Middleton, Bucks

37% start rate

It's a surprise to see Middleton with this low of a start rate, and the veteran should have ample chance to prove any doubters wrong during a key four-game week for the Bucks. Milwaukee is looking to protect its current No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Middleton, who's averaged a solid 15.0 points (on 50 percent shooting), 7.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest over his first six games since returning from a long layoff due to an ankle injury, should play an important role in any success the Bucks have. The veteran is averaging 32.2 minutes per game since returning and is back in his usual starting small forward role, furthering his case.

Start: Rui Hachimura, Lakers

45% roster rate

Hachimura earns an encore appearance in this spot after an outstanding week where he put up 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest over four games while shooting a blistering 62.0 percent, including 55.6 percent from three-point range. The floor-spacing big did compile three double-doubles during that stretch as well, and his average of 12.5 shot attempts in those games was a nice uptick over the 9.5 attempts per contest he was averaging coming in. The Lakers are both fighting to potentially move out of the play-in level and into the No. 6 spot and also ensure they don't fall below the No. 10 seed, so Hachimura should be in for another busy week.

ALSO CONSIDER: De'Andre Hunter, Hawks (41% start rate); Trendon Watford, Nets (5% roster rate)

Sit: Desmond Bane, Grizzlies

52% start rate

Bane is dealing with back spasms that have already cost him one game and will also cause him to sit out Monday's matchup versus the Pistons. The Grizzlies don't really have any motivation to push Bane onto the floor when he's at anything less than full health, especially considering how much time he missed earlier this season with an ankle injury. Despite his upside, he profiles as a risky proposition, especially if he ends up missing a third straight game with an injury that can certainly linger.

CENTERS

Start: Marvin Bagley, Wizards

46% roster rate

Bagley recently missed nine games with a back injury, but he's returned to produce five straight double-digit scoring efforts during which he's averaged 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent. The veteran big man finished the prior scoring period with back-to-back double-doubles, games which frontcourt mate Richaun Holmes missed with a toe bruise. With the possibility Holmes misses at least one of Washington's four games this coming week and Bagley potentially having done enough to keep the starting job for the moment, the latter remains a viable streaming consideration.

Start: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors

40% start rate

Jackson-Davis remains firmly entrenched in this spot, with his start rate still surprisingly well below 50 percent despite the fact he's coming off having averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks across 30.7 minutes per contest in the three games he suited up for last week. As that line indicates, the rookie can make meaningful contributions in every category, and the fact he's on the second unit behind Draymond Green is irrelevant considering how much playing time Jackson-Davis is typically seeing. The Warriors are fighting to keep their No. 10 spot in the West as well, so look for head coach Steve Kerr to continue rolling with what's working.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies (6% roster rate)

Sit: Brook Lopez, Bucks

53% start rate

Lopez is the only one of the three Sit options who doesn't have any injury affecting his play at the moment, and he will have four opportunities to take the floor this coming week. However, the big man's numbers simply haven't been there, as he's putting up a modest 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last 13 games. That stretch includes seven single-digit scoring efforts, and although Lopez continues to shoot efficiently, he's put up just 7.1 shot attempts per game in that span. There's always the possibility for a breakout game, but those have been fewer and farther between this season, even with star teammates having missed time.