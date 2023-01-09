NBA Fantasy - Start/Sit for Week 13

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll also spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters -- usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Brooklyn Nets

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 13:

Guards

Start: Killian Hayes, Pistons

43% start rate

Hayes has shown considerable improvement this season, and although he's had some stumbles recently, he still warrants consideration on a four-game week. The second-year guard enters the new week fresh off impressive 18- and 26-point efforts against the Spurs and 76ers, a pair of games where he shot 61.3 percent, including 46.2 percent from distance. Hayes also averaged 6.5 assists and 4.0 steals during the brief sample. Although inefficiency can still get the best of him, he contributes plenty in non-scoring categories to make up for the occasional shortfall.

Start: Markelle Fultz, Magic

51% start rate

Fultz is another one-time high draft pick currently delivering nicely across the stat sheet, entering Week 13 with averages of 12.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals across 28.8 minutes across the last 12 games. Fultz has shot a solid 46.8 percent in that sample and is draining a career-best 32.1 percent from behind the arc for the season, a figure that still has plenty of room for improvement but that is at least trending in the right direction after Fultz previously topped out at 28.6 percent in his career. With four chances to take the floor this week and the ability to prop several Fantasy categories, Fultz is a solid Start candidate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden Ivey, Pistons (43% start rate); Bones Hyland, Nuggets (33% start rate)

Sit: Ben Simmons, Nets

55% start rate

Simmons is saddled with a two-game week this week, and while the temptation to roll with him may still be there thanks to Kevin Durant's projected multi-week absence with a knee injury, there's still a greater likelihood of getting better production from a four-game player. Simmons enters the week having scored in single digits in six of his last seven games, and he doesn't contribute in the three-point category. Although he should see a boost in offensive usage with Durant out, Simmons has too few opportunities at his disposal.

Forwards

Start: Luguentz Dort, Thunder

40% start rate

Dort enters the new week having averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across his last 11 games, shooting a stellar 42.9 percent from beyond the arc in the process. The talented wing is just one point short of scoring in double digits in each of those contests. A loaded schedule this week that includes matchups against a Bulls team that's been weak on perimeter defense all season and a Nets squad without Kevin Durant improves Dort's chances of keeping his strong play going.

Start: Quentin Grimes, Knicks

33% start rate

Grimes is amid a career-best season that's seen him take firm ownership of the starting shooting guard role and boost his shooting percentage from a pedestrian rookie-campaign figure of 40.4 percent to 46.7 percent. Additionally, the second-year wing arrives in Week 13 with a streak of impressive play in tow, as he's averaged 17.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting, including 39.2 percent from three-point range, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal over his last six games. A recent uptick in steals – Grimes has recorded multiple swipes in four of his last 10 contests – is certainly a nice bonus as well with a full schedule looming this week, especially with RJ Barrett (finger) slated to remain out for at least the first contest Monday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Josh Hart, Trail Blazers (50% start rate); Saddiq Bey, Pistons (45% start rate)

Sit: Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies

63% start rate

Brooks is a relatively steady performer overall, but he often fails to offer much meaningful production outside of his scoring contributions and comes into Week 13 in a bit of a slump. The veteran has shot just 38.5 percent over his last seven games, including 30.6 percent from three-point range. Brooks also has a pair of seven-point tallies during that sample, making those two games almost complete fantasy washouts. With one game less than a full schedule, Brooks could be outpaced by a similarly talented three- or four-game option.

Centers

Start: Zach Collins, Spurs

17% roster rate

Collins put together an impressive 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in a spot start Saturday night against the Celtics. Although Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) is listed as probable to return to the floor Monday against the Grizzlies, Collins remains a viable Start consideration given his solid body of work off the bench. Collins was averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 64.0 percent over 21.5 minutes across the 13 games before Saturday's strong effort with the first unit, and he remains a dependable option on a four-game slate if you're a bit thin on big men this week.

Start: Jalen Duren, Pistons

34% start rate

Duren sat out Sunday's game against the 76ers with ankle soreness, but the impressive rookie big should have a solid chance of getting back on the floor Tuesday versus the 76ers to start the Pistons' four-game week. Duren has taken quickly to the pro game, and he comes in averaging 9.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28.4 minutes in his last eight games. The 19-year-old already has eight double-doubles, and he's generally avoided major foul trouble.

Sit: Nic Claxton, Nets

60% start rate

Claxton is another Nets player that can be considered for a rare seat on the bench this week, as he has just two opportunities to contribute. As with Simmons, the fact Durant will sit out both games should lead to more offensive opportunities for Claxton, but the young big is still likely to have an uphill battle outproducing a three- or four-game starting option on your roster.