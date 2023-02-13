NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Lineup Decisions for Week 18

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates at each position for your Fantasy rosters. Likewise, we'll also spotlight one Sit candidate at each position.

The annual extended fantasy scoring period that straddles the All-Star break is here, as the Week 18 scoring period runs from Feb. 13 through Feb. 26. That means we have a collection of six teams with five-game schedules, a once-a-season phenomenon. There's also a significant bulk of four-game clubs and new opportunities for players created by injuries and trade-deadline moves.

TEAMS WITH FIVE GAMES: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 18:

Guards

Start: Derrick White, Celtics

33% start rate

White heads into Week 18 coming off arguably his two best games of the season, having posted a 33-point, 10-assist double-double against the Hornets that he followed up with a 23-point, 10-assist tally against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Naturally, the absences of Marcus Smart (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (face) have played a large part, but White actually enters the new week on a 10-game stretch of double-digit scoring efforts where he's averaged 19.4 points (on 50.4 percent shooting, including 47.0 percent from three-point range), 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Both of White's injured teammates could be out until after the All-Star break, which would give the talented guard at least two more games, at minimum, with an expanded role.

Start: Monte Morris, Wizards

40% start rate

Morris enters Week 18 amid a nice 12-game stretch where he's produced averages of 13.0 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent, including 45.2 percent from distance. The veteran guard has even posted a pair of double-digit shot-attempt tallies during Kyle Kuzma's absence due to an ankle injury. Although the star forward could return as soon as Monday's game against the Warriors, Morris could still offer you meaningful contributions across multiple categories during Washington's robust five-game scoring period.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jalen Williams, Thunder (47% start rate); Dennis Schroder, Lakers (37% roster rate)

Sit: De'Anthony Melton, 76ers

51% start rate

Melton is scuffling going into Week 18, having put up just five points in 19 minutes two games ago and then going scoreless across 14 minutes against the Nets in his most recent contest. Meanwhile, former starter Tyrese Maxey has seen 33 and 34 minutes off the bench in those two games, and an official change in the pecking order could be in store. Even with Philly getting four games over the coming scoring period, Melton is one player best avoiding.

Forwards

Start: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors

39% start rate

DiVincenzo put together a five-point clunker against the Lakers on Saturday, but he notably averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 29 minutes during the first two games of Stephen Curry's absence due to a lower leg injury. The star guard will remain out through the All-Star break and potentially longer, while Golden State will take the floor five times during the Week 18 scoring period. DiVincenzo has proven capable of offering solid production even when Curry has been healthy, so plugging him in with the likelihood of an expanded role for the majority, if not all, of the scoring period could prove prudent.

Start: Josh Green, Mavericks

38% roster rate

Green appears set to operate as the starting power forward in the wake of the trade of Dorian Finney-Smith to the Nets, and he's put together an impressive run with the first unit that predates that move. Green is averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 58.3 percent, including 42.3 percent from three-point range, over his last five games -- a span during which he's averaged a robust 36.4 minutes per contest. Four of those opportunities did come with Luka Doncic sitting due to a heel injury, but Green encouragingly still contributed 23 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes on Saturday in the overtime loss to the Kings that saw Doncic and Kyrie Irving play together for the first time.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deni Avdija, Wizards (46% start rate); Patrick Williams, Bulls (31% roster rate)

Sit: Saddiq Bey, Hawks

59% start rate

Bey played a significant role with the Pistons before his move to the Hawks but hasn't yet debuted due to trade complications regarding the Warriors' acquisition of Gary Payton. Ultimately, the trade went through, and Bey is listed as available to begin the week against the Hornets on Monday night. Still, without an official practice under his belt with his new squad, he could be set to play only modest minutes in his projected bench role for at least the first couple of games.

CENTERS

Start: Daniel Gafford, Wizards

45% start rate

Gafford is another member of the Wizards that heads into Washington's five-game scoring period with some momentum, as the big man is averaging 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks across 28 minutes over his last six games while shooting 75.0 percent. Gafford is also averaging under two fouls per game during that stretch, and he could continue to shoulder a bit more offensive responsibility if Kyle Kuzma's ankle injury lingers for at least a couple of games.

Start: Kelly Olynyk, Jazz

45% start rate

Olynyk has picked up his numbers over the last four games, averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.8 percent. The versatile big man has had some inconsistent stretches this season and therefore doesn't come without risk, but he's sporting the second-highest scoring average of his career (11.7) and his highest assist tally (3.0). The bonuses of 1.0 steals per contest and 38.9 percent three-point shooting widen Olynyk's appeal during a solid four-game scoring period for the Jazz that could certainly feature some high-scoring affairs against the Pacers, Thunder and Spurs.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brook Lopez, Bucks (39% start rate)

Sit: Jakob Poeltl, Raptors

54% start rate

Poeltl returned to his old Raptors squad at the deadline and even drew his first start Saturday night in the absence of Gary Trent (calf) during a favorable matchup against the Pistons, posting six points, five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes. However, the rim protector is expected to operate strictly in a backup role behind Pascal Siakam and has the likes of Precious Achiuwa (ankle) to deal with in terms of minutes, which could make it difficult for him to offer enough production to make his rostering worthwhile.