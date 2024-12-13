NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Six Players Ready To Step Up

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Richards has played four games since returning from a rib injury. In those games, he averaged 12.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He also shot 60.0% from the field and 79.2% from the charity stripe. What's really

The only positive here is that we've seen both Barnes and Quickley out at the same time before. During an 11-game stretch in which both players were sidelined earlier this season, Dick averaged 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game. He also logged 34 minutes per game during that stretch. With both players out Thursday against the Heat, Dick produced 22 points and three three-pointers over 31 minutes. While his rebounding and assists numbers will likely remain muted, Dick can help fantasy managers in need of points and three-pointers.

Not only is Barnes set to miss extended time, but Immanuel Quickley (elbow) also remains out. The Raptors said that recent imaging showed that he's progressing, but he remains without a timetable for a return. Barnes has been limited to 14 games this season, while Quickley has played in just three games.

Scottie Barnes (ankle) is the latest big name to go down for an extended stretch with an injury. As fantasy managers continue to try and reinforce their squads, adding the right players off waivers can provide a significant boost. Here are six players still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Scottie Barnes (ankle) is the latest big name to go down for an extended stretch with an injury. As fantasy managers continue to try and reinforce their squads, adding the right players off waivers can provide a significant boost. Here are six players still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (53% available)

Not only is Barnes set to miss extended time, but Immanuel Quickley (elbow) also remains out. The Raptors said that recent imaging showed that he's progressing, but he remains without a timetable for a return. Barnes has been limited to 14 games this season, while Quickley has played in just three games.

The only positive here is that we've seen both Barnes and Quickley out at the same time before. During an 11-game stretch in which both players were sidelined earlier this season, Dick averaged 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game. He also logged 34 minutes per game during that stretch. With both players out Thursday against the Heat, Dick produced 22 points and three three-pointers over 31 minutes. While his rebounding and assists numbers will likely remain muted, Dick can help fantasy managers in need of points and three-pointers.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (56% available)

Richards has played four games since returning from a rib injury. In those games, he averaged 12.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He also shot 60.0% from the field and 79.2% from the charity stripe. What's really encouraging is that he did that while logging 25 or fewer minutes in three of the games.

Mark Williams has been easing his way back from injury and the Hornets will likely continue to limit his minutes for at least the next week or so. Given that he missed almost a year, he might not play more than 20 to 25 minutes per game at any point this season. There is still a path for Richards to average around 25 minutes per game, which is enough to make him worth rostering in most formats.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (59% available)

Hunter has settled into his bench role nicely for the Hawks. He is still playing plenty, averaging 28 minutes over his last 12 games. During that span, he averaged 19.7 points and 2.8 three-pointers. Although he didn't provide many rebounds or assists, he shot 48.8% from the field and 89.4% from the charity stripe.

Moving to the bench might actually be a benefit for Hunter. He had a 20.6% usage rate last season while starting 37 of 57 games played. This season, he has a 23.9% usage rate. Hunter has shown he can be an efficient scorer, including when he shot 46.1% from the field two seasons ago. Last season, he shot 38.5% on three-point attempts. Like Dick, Hunter is someone to target for fantasy managers who need scoring.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (63% available)

The Pelicans just can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. Zion Williamson (hamstring) has not played in over a month and is at least another week or two away from making his return. Joining him on the sidelines now is Brandon Ingram (ankle), who has been ruled out indefinitely. Even Jordan Hawkins (back) has been limited to just 11 games.

The upside to the Pelicans dealing with so many injuries is that Missi has received an immediate opportunity to contribute. He has come through, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He has been even better lately, averaging 9.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks since becoming a member of the starting five. Until Williamson is ready to return, Missi should remain in a significant role.

Goga Bitadze, Orland Magic (64% available)

Wendell Carter was supposed to be the center of the future for the Magic after they acquired him in a trade with the Bulls. The problem is that he has been unable to stay healthy. He has not appeared in more than 62 games in any of his previous three seasons with the franchise. He suffered yet another injury this season, forcing him to miss a stretch of 12 straight games.

When Carter was sidelined, Bitadze stepped into the starting lineup. Over those 12 games, he averaged 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 69.4% from the field and 80.0% from the free-throw line. He has not relinquished his starting job even with Carter healthy and has averaged 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last seven games. With Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) out, additional scoring and rebounding opportunities should remain available for Bitadze. It's a bit surprising to see him still available in this many leagues.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (68% available)

The Pistons needed to add three-point shooting in the offseason. That's exactly what Beasley provides. Entering this season, he averaged at least 2.8 three-pointers in each of the last four seasons. For his career, he has shot 38.7% from behind the arc.

Beasley is firing away at will from behind the arc this season, averaging 8.7 three-point attempts per game. That is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. With him shooting 40.7% on his three-point attempts, he has averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 three-pointers per game. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he should play enough to be worth adding for fantasy managers who need three-pointers.

Drop Candidates