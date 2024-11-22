NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Six Streaming Options For Week 6

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Since returning from injury, Sharpe has put together a strong run of offensive performances. He has scored double-digits in four straight games and exceeded 30 points twice. Although much of this has come without Anfernee Simons (illness) in the lineup, it is clear that Sharpe is someone the coaching staff wants to get a look at. For the season, Sharpe is averaging 18.4 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game. He has yet to add a consistent secondary category, making his overall appeal somewhat limited. However, if you are seeking points with some upside in threes and free-throw percentage, Sharpe should continue to play a significant role for a young, rebuilding team.

Week 6 is upon us and as fantasy managers can now understand their respective strengths and weaknesses, streaming becomes an intricate strategy. For that reason, our focus shifts to specific categories as opposed to overall value, at least in certain situations. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals numbers, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Week 6 is upon us and as fantasy managers can now understand their respective strengths and weaknesses, streaming becomes an intricate strategy. For that reason, our focus shifts to specific categories as opposed to overall value, at least in certain situations. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals numbers, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (47% rostered)

Since returning from injury, Sharpe has put together a strong run of offensive performances. He has scored double-digits in four straight games and exceeded 30 points twice. Although much of this has come without Anfernee Simons (illness) in the lineup, it is clear that Sharpe is someone the coaching staff wants to get a look at. For the season, Sharpe is averaging 18.4 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game. He has yet to add a consistent secondary category, making his overall appeal somewhat limited. However, if you are seeking points with some upside in threes and free-throw percentage, Sharpe should continue to play a significant role for a young, rebuilding team.

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards (45% rostered)

As a starting center with elite blocks upside, it makes sense that Sarr should be rostered in most leagues. However, his inability to score efficiently as well as inconsistent rebound numbers make him someone many consider expendable. The Wizards are heavily invested in the rookie, meaning his role should hold steady, if not increase, as the season moves forward. Across 13 games to begin the season, Sarr is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals and blocks. The fact he is shooting just 35.1 percent from the field should give managers hope that what we are seeing should be considered his floor. Keeping that in mind, Sarr makes for a perfect blocks streamer, with the potential to deliver a more well-rounded game at some point down the stretch.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (35% rostered)

After an inconsistent start to the season, Beasley has rounded into form of late, scoring double-digits in eight straight games. Over that span, he is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per game. An injury to Tim Hardaway presented Beasley with an opportunity to establish himself as their primary bench scorer, something he has been able to maintain even with Hardaway back in the lineup. While he will almost certainly cool off at some point, the Pistons are going to need their second unit to be a threat offensively, should they wish to stay competitive in the East. Despite coming with an element of risk, Beasley is certainly worth a look if your top priorities are points and threes.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (17% rostered)

Despite coming off the bench behind Jalen Duren, Stewart has been able to earn himself a decent share of the center minutes. While Duren has been largely underwhelming, Stewart has embraced his role as the backup center, allowing him to play closer to the basket compared to what he has been afforded over the past couple of years. His minutes have been up and down but over the past two weeks, Stewart has been a borderline top 80 player in standard leagues, averaging 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Perhaps more impressive has been the fact that he is shooting 68.8 percent from the floor during that time, a significant improvement compared to the last two years during which he has failed to shoot better than 49.0 percent. Although his upside is somewhat limited, Stewart looks to have settled into a role that allows him to provide typical big-man stats, making him a viable specialist, even in 12-team formats.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (11% rostered)

Diabate has been a revelation on the glass over the past two weeks, averaging 11.7 rebounds in just 23.9 minutes per game, adding 2.6 combined steals and blocks. The Hornets continue to be without both Nick Richards and Mark Williams, allowing Diabate to step into a larger role. While Grant Williams has assumed the role of starting center, Diabate has found a way to contribute despite coming off the bench. He does come with an element of risk, as we saw in two straight games earlier in the week during which he played a total of just 27 minutes. Richards and Williams are still without a timetable, meaning Diabate should continue to play a meaningful role, albeit a somewhat sporadic one. If you are looking for an elite rebounder with defensive upside, Diabate should be at the top of your list.

Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks (4% rostered)

A wrist injury to Luka Doncic could present Grimes with an opportunity to move into the starting lineup for at least a week. Although the absence of Doncic is likely to also benefit Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy, Grimes is potentially at the top of the list when it comes to a possible value shift. Based on what we have seen this season, it is unlikely Grimes sees more than about 26 minutes per night. In that time he should be able to put up double-digit scoring, adding multiple three-pointers and a handful of assists. He does present as somewhat of an unknown when compared to the other names on this list but points are typically hard to come by, especially in slightly deeper formats, making Grimes worth the risk.

Drop Candidates