NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Six Underrated Players With Unexpected Roles

As we approach the month of December, there are still some potentially impactful players that can be had on the waiver wire. Some can be helpful for the upcoming week, while others could provide a boost for much longer. Let's highlight six of the top players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (54% available)

Sharpe missed the first eight games of the season because of injury and was eased back into things when he initially returned. The Trail Blazers finally have him back up to full speed, allowing him to average 33 minutes over their last eight games. He turned that expanded role into averages of 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.

While injuries limited Sharpe to only 32 games last season, he averaged 33 minutes per game. When he's healthy, the Trail Blazers clearly want to play him a lot as he is an important part of their future. Sharpe is someone to consider adding now who could provide value for the remainder of the season.

Scotty Pippen, Memphis Grizzlies (59% available)

Ja Morant (knee) is slated to make his return Friday since he is listed as probable on the injury report for the Grizzlies. He has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, leaving him to play just nine games. With him being out so often, added opportunities have been created for Pippen. He has responded by averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers per game. He has also shot 49.7% from the field, which is excellent for a point guard.

Injuries have been a problem for Morant during his career. He has never played more than 67 games in a season. He has an aggressive style of play in which he often attacks the rim, which can lead to injuries given his smaller stature. For those who roster Morant, Pippen is a must to have on their bench. Even those who don't already roster Morant could receive some value from having Pippen on their squad.

Robert Williams, Portland Trail Blazers (78% available)

Williams (concussion) is listed as doubtful to play against the Kings on Friday. That would mark his second straight game missed with his concussion. He has been limited to just seven games this season and has averaged only 19 minutes per game across those contests. Still, he is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Since Williams is dealing with a concussion and not another type of ailment, he could be back any day now. The Trail Blazers' first game next week is Tuesday, so he could be cleared by then. They could certainly use his services, given that Donovan Clingan (knee) is going to be out for at least the next two weeks. With Clingan out, Williams should serve as the primary backup center to Deandre Ayton and play enough to be worth adding for those who need a center.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (79% available)

The Pelicans have wasted no time giving Missi a significant role during his rookie season. He has averaged 26 minutes over his last 13 games. During that span, he provided 8.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He also shot 57.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are starting to get healthier with CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray back from injuries. However, they are still thin up front with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out. Williamson could be out another month, so there is a clear path to Missi maintaining his current role. While his numbers aren't off the charts, he can still provide value in deeper formats.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (81% available)

Luka Doncic (wrist) has missed five of the last six games for the Mavericks. They still went 5-1 during that stretch and Marshall can be partially to thank for that. He stepped up to average 20.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers over those six games. He scored in an efficient fashion, shooting 63.5% from the field and 80.0% from the charity stripe.

It's getting near the end of the timeline in which Doncic was to be re-evaluated, so we could receive an update on his status soon. Prior to Doncic going down, Marshall averaged just 8.3 points and 0.3 three-pointers over the first 13 games of the season. As long as Doncic is out, Marshall is worth rostering for those who need a boost in scoring for their fantasy squad. However, be ready to drop him once Doncic is cleared to play.

Ziaire Williams, Brooklyn Nets (91% available)

Despite expectations coming into the season that the Nets would be one of the worst teams in the league, they enter Friday with a 9-10 record and firmly in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. Remaining in the playoff hunt has been made more difficult, though, with Cam Thomas (hamstring) out for at least the next three weeks. He has been their leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points over 33 minutes per game.

Williams doesn't have nearly the same scoring upside that Thomas does, but he does have four games this season in which he has scored at least 17 points. Across 12 games in which Williams has logged at least 20 minutes, he has averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. Not only should he easily reach 20 minutes on a nightly basis with Thomas being out, but Williams could threaten to play 30 minutes in some games. Those in deeper formats shouldn't hesitate to add Williams.

