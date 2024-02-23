NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Targets For Week 18, including Marvin Bagley, Keyonte George and GG Jackson

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

It continues to be baffling that Richards is available in this many leagues. Mark Williams (back) won't be back anytime soon, and he could be out for the remainder of the season. The Hornets traded away P.J. Washington at the trade deadline but held onto Richards. While they did add Grant Williams , Richards has very little competition for playing time at center.

Over the last three games, Bagley has averaged 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. Across six games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season, he has provided 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. This might be the last call to add him before he becomes rostered in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

The trade of Daniel Gafford has left the Wizards lacking at the center position. They did get back Richaun Holmes in the deal, but he hasn't played much since joining the team. The Wizards have turned to Bagley to start at center, and he has a clear path to holding onto that role for the remainder of the season.

Week 18 is pretty straightforward with all teams playing either three or four games. While there aren't any massive schedule advantages to exploit, there is still no shortage of appealing targets on the waiver wire. Let's highlight six of the top targets who are still available in at least half of Yahoo leagues.

Week 18 is pretty straightforward with all teams playing either three or four games. While there aren't any massive schedule advantages to exploit, there is still no shortage of appealing targets on the waiver wire. Let's highlight six of the top targets who are still available in at least half of Yahoo leagues.

Marvin Bagley, Washington Wizards (51% available)

The trade of Daniel Gafford has left the Wizards lacking at the center position. They did get back Richaun Holmes in the deal, but he hasn't played much since joining the team. The Wizards have turned to Bagley to start at center, and he has a clear path to holding onto that role for the remainder of the season.

Over the last three games, Bagley has averaged 11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. Across six games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season, he has provided 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. This might be the last call to add him before he becomes rostered in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (54% available)

It continues to be baffling that Richards is available in this many leagues. Mark Williams (back) won't be back anytime soon, and he could be out for the remainder of the season. The Hornets traded away P.J. Washington at the trade deadline but held onto Richards. While they did add Grant Williams, Richards has very little competition for playing time at center.

We've already seen what Richards can do in a starting role. Across 33 games as a starter this season, he has averaged 10.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He is also having an extremely efficient season, shooting 69.0 percent from the field. Bagley might have a higher upside, but Richards is also an extremely appealing center to add.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (55% available)

The Jazz are balancing making a run for a playoff spot with giving more opportunities to their young players. By trading away Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji, they opened up more minutes for Taylor Hendricks. They have also decided to move Kris Dunn to the second unit and replace him at point guard with George.

Since taking over for Dunn, George has averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.8 three-pointers over four games. He also logged at least 29 minutes in all four contests. While his 39.4 percent shooting from the field this season is a major downside, George can provide enough counting stats to still be worth adding.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies (59% available)

If there is a plus to all of the injuries on the Grizzlies, it's that they have been able to give added minutes to some of their young players. One who has stepped up in an expanded role is Jackson. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers. He hasn't been overly efficient, though, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 63.3 percent from the charity stripe.

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Desmond Bane (ankle) is out for at least another three to five weeks, while Marcus Smart (finger) will be out at least three more weeks. It's possible that we won't see either player again this season. The team is out of the playoff hunt, so look for them to continue to give Jackson added opportunities down the stretch. The Grizzlies will play four games in both of the next two weeks, which further adds to Jackson's appeal.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (65% available)

Injuries have once again limited Hunter's availability. He has never appeared in more than 67 games in a season and has played just 31 games this campaign. After recently dealing with a knee injury, the Hawks limited his playing time when he first made his way back onto the floor. Those restrictions have started to go by the wayside, though, with him logging 28 minutes in both of the last two games.

Despite being eased back into action, Hunter has averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five games. For those looking for assists and defensive stats, Hunter likely won't be of much help moving forward. However, he's a great option for those in need of a boost in points and three-pointers.

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets (68% available)

Of the players that the Hornets acquired at the trade deadline, Tre Mann has generated the most headlines. He has been excellent at point guard, even leading the team to some unexpected victories. Not to be lost in his performance is the contributions that Williams has provided to the team. Over four games, he has averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers.

Williams' tenure with the Mavericks was a disaster, but he looks to be more comfortable with his new team. With Washington no longer in the picture, Williams has also logged at least 27 minutes in all four games. He has shot at least 37.2 percent from behind the arc in each of the last three seasons, so with plenty of minutes likely coming his way, he can provide value down the stretch.